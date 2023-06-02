Russia to raise 26 new brigades, 5 divisions, and 2 armies targeted at NATO

Russia's military mobilization in 2022 unprecedented since WWII, says army chief Over 300,000 citizens reported to military service in fall of 2022, says Colonel-General Burdinsky, announcing 2 new large formations of armed forces in Moscow and Leningrad - Anadolu Ajansı

.....According to him, the most important task of national importance designated by Russian President Vladimir Putin for 2023 is to recruit people for military service under the contract.He also announced the formation of two new military districts in Russia – Moscow and Leningrad – to better organize the work of the country's expanding armed forces.In December, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoygu announced that two new large formations of the armed forces would be needed in 2023.Speaking at a board of military chiefs meeting in Moscow, Shoygu explained the necessity, citing "NATO's desire to increase military potential near the Russian borders, as well as to expand the North Atlantic Alliance at the expense of Finland and Sweden."