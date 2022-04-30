What's new

Russia to invite Nuland to commission probing US bio lab activity in Ukraine - diplomat

Piotr

Piotr

Russia to invite Nuland to commission probing US bio lab activity in Ukraine - diplomat

30 Apr, 12:07

An invitation is being prepared to be dispatched, Director of the Foreign Ministry’s Department for Non-Proliferation and Arms Control Vladimir Yermakov said

MOSCOW, April 30. /TASS/. Russia will send an invitation to some American officials, including Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland, to a session of the parliamentary commission investigating the activity of US biological laboratories in Ukraine, Director of the Foreign Ministry’s Department for Non-Proliferation and Arms Control Vladimir Yermakov told TASS on Saturday.
"An invitation to American officials and representatives of companies who have relation to military biological activity being conducted in bio labs in Ukraine with the US assistance is being prepared to be dispatched. In particular, there are plans to call Senior Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland as one of the witnesses to a session of the parliamentary commission of the Russian Federal Assembly investigating such activity," the high-ranking Russian diplomat said.

https://tass.com/politics/1445857
 
Apollon

Apollon

Russia to invite Nuland to commission probing US bio lab activity in Ukraine - diplomat

30 Apr, 12:07

An invitation is being prepared to be dispatched, Director of the Foreign Ministry’s Department for Non-Proliferation and Arms Control Vladimir Yermakov said

MOSCOW, April 30. /TASS/. Russia will send an invitation to some American officials, including Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland, to a session of the parliamentary commission investigating the activity of US biological laboratories in Ukraine, Director of the Foreign Ministry’s Department for Non-Proliferation and Arms Control Vladimir Yermakov told TASS on Saturday.
"An invitation to American officials and representatives of companies who have relation to military biological activity being conducted in bio labs in Ukraine with the US assistance is being prepared to be dispatched. In particular, there are plans to call Senior Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland as one of the witnesses to a session of the parliamentary commission of the Russian Federal Assembly investigating such activity," the high-ranking Russian diplomat said.

https://tass.com/politics/1445857
Will the meeting be hold in Butcha were russia massacred over 1000 civilians?
 

