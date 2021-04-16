beijingwalker
Russia to expand its ties with China, Despite Western interference: Putin
ByP C Thomas
Nov 19 2021 07:51 AM
MOSCOW : According to Russian President Vladimir Putin, relations between Russia and China have reached their highest point in history, and the two countries will continue to cooperate.
According to sources, Putin said during an enlarged meeting of the Russian Foreign Ministry Board, "We will continue to deepen ties with our dear neighbours and friends in the People's Republic of China." He emphasised that the bilateral ties have served as an example for efficient interstate collaboration in the twenty-first century.
Some Western countries, according to Russian President Vladimir Putin, are "openly attempting to force a wedge between Moscow and Beijing." "We will continue to respond to such initiatives, together with our Chinese allies, by increasing our political, economic, and other cooperation, and coordinating steps.
