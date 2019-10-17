Russia to develop two-seat Su-57 fifth-generation fighter for exports

The Russian Defense Ministry and the Sukhoi Design Bureau are planning to develop a two-seat Su-57 fifth-generation fighter in its export configuration, Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov said on Wednesday."There is interest in this aircraft and, in my view, it will grow with every passing year as our Russian Army is supplied with this model. Foreign customers at first look at how a particular weapon of the Russian Armed Forces operates. The Defense Ministry and the Sukhoi Design Bureau have plans to develop a two-pilot aircraft that will boost the export demand for this model … and it may create additional demand," the vice-premier said during his working trip to the Primorye Region in the Russian Far East.CEO of Russia’s state arms seller Rosoboronexport Alexander Mikheyev said in early June that five Southeast Asian countries were displaying interest in the latest Su-57 fifth-generation fighter.