Russia to build 1000MW nuke power plant in BD

eastwatch

Jun 19, 2008
The New Nation - Internet Edition

1000 MW Russian nuke unit planned
Staff Reporter

Russia will build a complete 1000 megawatts nuclear power plant in Ruppur charging a minimum cost from Bangladesh.

The government informed it at a meeting of the parliamentary standing committee on Science and Information Technology yesterday.

Bangladesh and Russia on May this year signed a memorandum of understanding on peaceful use of nuclear energy, for construction of civilian nuclear power plant having a capacity of 600 megawatts at Ruppur in Pabna.

"In a gesture of goodwill and as a mark of Russia's contribution in establishing independent Bangladesh in 1971, the country has offered us to build the power plant," Alhaj Dabirul Islam MP, president of the parliamentary body told the New Nation yesterday.

The meeting discussed in detail the nuclear power project, nuclear medicine institute building construction and modernization project, ADB-financed projects, providing fellowship and donation to research activities by the ministry and activities of the Nuclear Safety and Radiation Control Department.

The Parliamentary watchdog body suggested the concerned authorities, including the Education Ministry, to take necessary steps for distributing computers to all educational institutions of the country in phases to build Digital Bangladesh.

While discussing the progress of implementation of the Ruppur Nuclear Power Project, the meeting was also informed that a memorandum of understanding has been signed recently between ROSATOM of Russia and BAEC of Bangladesh for providing assistance in peaceful use of nuclear power.

Besides, progress on setting up complete computer labs in 128 educational institutions of the country and connecting online board to the tables of lawmakers in parliament was discussed at the meeting.

Committee members Tanvir Shakil Joy, Nasimul Alam Chowdhury, Junaid Ahmed Palak, Mohammad Shahid Uddin Chowdhury Anny, Shawkat Ara Begum and Salma Islam attended the meeting.
 
Stumper

Stumper

Jan 7, 2009
Subject header says 1000MW ... but articles talks about 600MW at Ruppur.. which is correct?

Also how many reactors are bing planned as future roadmap?
 
TopCat

TopCat

Nov 20, 2008
Stumper said:
Subject header says 1000MW ... but articles talks about 600MW at Ruppur.. which is correct?

Also how many reactors are bing planned as future roadmap?
Russia does not have a 600 MW unit. 1000 is the smallest. Some idiot anti bangladesh bureucrat want 600 MW instead of 1000 MW. I dont know why some people are really jealous of their own country. Pathetic.

There supposed to be 2 unit to be built in near future.

My gutts feelings that some people want to buy it from China and bag some kick back on the whole deal.
 
E

eastwatch

Jun 19, 2008
Yes, the news report is confusing about the capacity, 600 or 1000MW. I guess, decision has been finalized by the GoB to give the contract to the Russians, but the production capacity of the plant is yet to be decided. I would prefer a 1000 MW though, only because it will reduce per megawatt building cost. Nuke power plant is very expensive to build comparing to other methods, about three times.
 
mltr

mltr

whtever the news is either 600 or 1000MW.But I think it will be 1st nuclear plant in BD...if yes than congrats to BD
 
E

eastwatch

Jun 19, 2008
iajdani said:
Russia does not have a 600 MW unit. 1000 is the smallest. Some idiot anti bangladesh bureucrat want 600 MW instead of 1000 MW. I dont know why some people are really jealous of their own country. Pathetic.

There supposed to be 2 unit to be built in near future.

My gutts feelings that some people want to buy it from China and bag some kick back on the whole deal.
Power plants or any other plants are order-made, and not readymade. I guess, you are telling that the Russians have readily available design drawings and body parts to quickly build an 1000mw power plant, and they may not have those readily available basic things to build a 600 mw plant.

It only means that in case of 600 mw, they will have to start from anew. If the situation is this, then the GoB should accept an 1000 mw plant, because it will minimize the building time and cost.
 
ironman

ironman

Feb 7, 2009
This report is good..


October 13th, 2009 - 1:30 pm ICT by IANS

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will send a team of top officials Saturday to speed up negotiations with Russia for setting up nuclear power plants.
At her cabinet meeting Monday, she asked officials to expedite ongoing negotiations with Moscow for the country&#8217;s lone power project at Rooppur in Pabna district in northern Bangladesh.

An eight-member delegation, headed by Science and Information and Communications Technology Minister Yafes Osman will visit some of the Russian nuclear plants &#8220;for having clearer ideas about that country&#8217;s nuclear technology&#8221;, The Daily Star said Tuesday.

Moscow has expressed its keen interest in assisting Dhaka while the latter articulated its desire to set up two 1,000 megawatt (MW) power plants.

According to a paper prepared by the science and ICT ministry, the estimated cost of a 1,000 MW nuclear power plant ranges between $1.5 billion and $2 billion.

Experts say installation of such a unit will take at least five years. If the project is realised, it will manifest the government&#8217;s vision of a mid-term power solution.

Rooppur Nuclear Power Project was conceived in the early 1960s and 260 acres of land was acquired for it. Feasibility studies also found the project to be technically and economically viable, and International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) gave Bangladesh the go-ahead.

Various countries including the US, India and China have shown interest in the project in the past.

The talks with the Russians were resumed this year.

Russia&#8217;s Deputy Director of Rosatom Nuclear Energy State Corporation N.N. Spasskiy visited Bangladesh in the second week of May, and signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Dhaka to pave the way for exchanging nuclear technology, and for setting up nuclear power plants in Bangladesh.

According to the MoU, both countries acknowledged that the use of nuclear energy for peaceful purposes, and assurance of nuclear and radiation safety are important factors in ensuring social and economic development of both states.

Moscow will assist in the development of nuclear energy infrastructure in Bangladesh, the MoU says, adding Russia will supply Bangladesh with nuclear materials, and provide services in the field of nuclear fuel cycle.
 
Skies

Skies

Oct 18, 2009
Can we get rid of load shedding after building it? Will it solve the electricity crisis wholly? To me, this project should have done before Millennium (2000), it's late but really optimistic.

43580cdb4a6f257099379bd5d709e23a.gif
 
E

eastwatch

Jun 19, 2008
brotherbangladesh said:
Can we get rid of load shedding after building it? Will it solve the electricity crisis wholly? To me, this project should have done before Millennium (2000), it's late but really optimistic.
43580cdb4a6f257099379bd5d709e23a.gif
Load sheddings are due to shortage of power production in the country. BD produces somewhere between 3500 mw to 4000 mw of electricity. In a civilized country, this amount of power is not enough to support even the demand of Dhaka, but we are supplying it throughout the country.

So, when one part of the country or city/town gets power, some other parts cannot get it simultaneously. This is load shedding. Only an 1000 mw power plant in Rooppur is not sufficient to wipe out the load shedding, but a total of 40,000 megawatt will certainly do it. GoB has plans to raise the 'Installed Capacity' to somewhere near 20,000 mw by 2021. Considering the past and present production capacities, it is not that bad.

Please note that India produces more than 100,000 mw and Pakistan produces about 23,000 mw of electricity.
 
Skies

Skies

Oct 18, 2009
I really want to appreciate Awami govt. if there is no show off to the people. They seems well progressive in some cases.
 
Skies

Skies

Oct 18, 2009
eastwatch said:
GoB has plans to raise the 'Installed Capacity' to somewhere near 20,000 mw by 2021. Considering the past and present production capacities, it is not that bad.

Please note that India produces more than 100,000 mw and Pakistan produces about 23,000 mw of electricity.
It means, we could not reach Pakistan in electricity production after 2021 and after then ever also. Really, we are far behind!

whatever,
3e3da76baf4d9099b47ec638cfe51b86.gif
.
 
