Russia to build 1000MW nuke power plant in BD

The New Nation - Internet Edition
1000 MW Russian nuke unit planned
Staff Reporter
Russia will build a complete 1000 megawatts nuclear power plant in Ruppur charging a minimum cost from Bangladesh.
The government informed it at a meeting of the parliamentary standing committee on Science and Information Technology yesterday.
Bangladesh and Russia on May this year signed a memorandum of understanding on peaceful use of nuclear energy, for construction of civilian nuclear power plant having a capacity of 600 megawatts at Ruppur in Pabna.
"In a gesture of goodwill and as a mark of Russia's contribution in establishing independent Bangladesh in 1971, the country has offered us to build the power plant," Alhaj Dabirul Islam MP, president of the parliamentary body told the New Nation yesterday.
The meeting discussed in detail the nuclear power project, nuclear medicine institute building construction and modernization project, ADB-financed projects, providing fellowship and donation to research activities by the ministry and activities of the Nuclear Safety and Radiation Control Department.
The Parliamentary watchdog body suggested the concerned authorities, including the Education Ministry, to take necessary steps for distributing computers to all educational institutions of the country in phases to build Digital Bangladesh.
While discussing the progress of implementation of the Ruppur Nuclear Power Project, the meeting was also informed that a memorandum of understanding has been signed recently between ROSATOM of Russia and BAEC of Bangladesh for providing assistance in peaceful use of nuclear power.
Besides, progress on setting up complete computer labs in 128 educational institutions of the country and connecting online board to the tables of lawmakers in parliament was discussed at the meeting.
Committee members Tanvir Shakil Joy, Nasimul Alam Chowdhury, Junaid Ahmed Palak, Mohammad Shahid Uddin Chowdhury Anny, Shawkat Ara Begum and Salma Islam attended the meeting.
1000 MW Russian nuke unit planned
Staff Reporter
Russia will build a complete 1000 megawatts nuclear power plant in Ruppur charging a minimum cost from Bangladesh.
The government informed it at a meeting of the parliamentary standing committee on Science and Information Technology yesterday.
Bangladesh and Russia on May this year signed a memorandum of understanding on peaceful use of nuclear energy, for construction of civilian nuclear power plant having a capacity of 600 megawatts at Ruppur in Pabna.
"In a gesture of goodwill and as a mark of Russia's contribution in establishing independent Bangladesh in 1971, the country has offered us to build the power plant," Alhaj Dabirul Islam MP, president of the parliamentary body told the New Nation yesterday.
The meeting discussed in detail the nuclear power project, nuclear medicine institute building construction and modernization project, ADB-financed projects, providing fellowship and donation to research activities by the ministry and activities of the Nuclear Safety and Radiation Control Department.
The Parliamentary watchdog body suggested the concerned authorities, including the Education Ministry, to take necessary steps for distributing computers to all educational institutions of the country in phases to build Digital Bangladesh.
While discussing the progress of implementation of the Ruppur Nuclear Power Project, the meeting was also informed that a memorandum of understanding has been signed recently between ROSATOM of Russia and BAEC of Bangladesh for providing assistance in peaceful use of nuclear power.
Besides, progress on setting up complete computer labs in 128 educational institutions of the country and connecting online board to the tables of lawmakers in parliament was discussed at the meeting.
Committee members Tanvir Shakil Joy, Nasimul Alam Chowdhury, Junaid Ahmed Palak, Mohammad Shahid Uddin Chowdhury Anny, Shawkat Ara Begum and Salma Islam attended the meeting.