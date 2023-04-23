What's new

'Russia to boost China pipeline gas supplies by almost 50%' in 2023

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
57,285
-24
99,015
Country
China
Location
China

'Russia to boost China pipeline gas supplies by almost 50%' in 2023​

23 April 2023 20:37 (UTC+04:00)
'Russia to boost China pipeline gas supplies by almost 50%'

By News Centre

Russia will increase its pipeline gas supplies to China by “almost 50%” this year, according to Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak.

Russia’s oil, gas and coal supplies to China increased last year, Novak told news channel Rossiya-1 in an interview aired on Sunday.

“Last year’s gas supplies were at 15 billion cubic meters. In 2023, we expect 22 billion cubic meters, an almost 50% increase,” he said, adding that the volume should reach full capacity in the next two years.

Russian energy giant Gazprom is aiming to increase supplies to Asian markets, particularly China, as gas exports to Europe have dropped sharply due to sanctions over the Ukraine war.

Last year, Gazprom supplied 10.4 billion cubic meters of natural gas to China via the Power of Siberia 1 pipeline, which has an annual capacity of 38 billion cubic meters.

www.azernews.az

'Russia to boost China pipeline gas supplies by almost 50%'

Russia will increase its pipeline gas supplies to China by “almost 50%” this year, according to Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak.
www.azernews.az www.azernews.az
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
Russia to invest almost $100bn in gas pipelines to China
Replies
0
Views
317
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Gazprom starts testing gas supplies from Kovykta field to China's pipeline
Replies
0
Views
391
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Russia says pipeline to China will replace Nord Stream 2
2 3
Replies
33
Views
1K
casual
casual
beijingwalker
Gazprom to Shift Gas Sales to China to Rubles, Yuan From Euro
Replies
0
Views
494
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Hamartia Antidote
Explainer: Europe's energy security better than feared after a year of war in Ukraine
Replies
0
Views
266
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom