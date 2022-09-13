Russia to begin construction of two new spy ships in December The second pair of medium intelligence ships of the new Russian project 03182R may be laid in three months.

According to information published by Tass on September 13, 2022, the second pair of medium intelligence ships of the new project 03182R may be laid in three months. The Russian Navy signed a contract for their construction at the Army-2022 forum.The Leonid Bekrenev and the Boris Bobkov were laid by Zelenodolsk Shipyard in June 2022. The crew of the Arc4 ice-resistant ships comprises 24 men. There is a Ka-27 helipad in the stern. The warships will operate in the Northern fleet.Ships of Project 03182r (designed by Zelenodolsk Design and Engineering Bureau JSC) are research ships intended for complex oceanographic research of the world ocean and shelf zone.The vessel is designed in accordance with the requirements of the Russian Maritime Register of Shipping, class - KM Ice 3 AUT2.In accordance with the technical requirements the vessel has high seagoing qualities, large autonomy and comfortable habitability conditions; the navigation area is unlimited, in accordance with the class symbol.The vessel displaces at least 4,000 tons, is about 100 m long, about 16 m wide, about 18.6 m high from the main plane, taking into account the superstructure.A spy ship or reconnaissance vessel is a dedicated ship intended to gather intelligence, usually by means of sophisticated electronic eavesdropping. In a wider sense, any ship intended to gather information could be considered a spy ship.Spy ships are usually controlled by a nation's government, due to the high costs and advanced equipment required. They tend to be parts of the nation's navy, though they may also be operated by secret services.