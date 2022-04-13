Russia to Adopt Chinese Yuan in Commercial Transactions ​

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said that his country is working to adopt the Chinese yuan in commercial transactions.“We made deals to sell Russian gas and coal in Chinese yuan,” Novak added.Moscow faces sanctions from the western allies for launching a military operation on Ukraine, and Russia responded to sanctions by agreeing to pay for Russian gas in roubles to “unfriendly countries”.Novak expressed confidence that Europe would pay for Russian gas in rubles, noting that European countries had expressed their approval of the Russian decision. “European countries consuming Russian gas are currently considering adopting the rouble to pay for this gas,” Novak said.“We hear different statements, there are those who have already agreed to this approach, and there are countries that are studying the step,” expressing his conviction that the payments for Russian gas will take place according to the method set by the Russian president.According to the decree of the Russian President Vladimir Putin, which entered into force as of April 1, customers in “unfriendly countries” are required to open accounts in Russian currency in Russian banks.