Russia tests unmanned Armata tank

Russia has begun testing the unmanned version of the T-14 Armata tank, which was first revealed during the Army-2020 forum.The Armata tank was originally designed as a crewed vehicle. But today's level of modern technology makes it possible to convert it into an unmanned vehicle. "We conducted the appropriate tests and they succeeded," Vladimir Artyakov, first deputy director general of Rostec, was quoted by the newspaper "Krasnaya Zvezda" owned by the Russian Defense Ministry.Sergey Chemezov, head of Rostec, earlier stated that the project to build an unmanned version of the tank will not enter serial production. He said, “Of course not. We are testing unmanned technologies on this vehicle. It is primarily used as a crewed vehicle.”“If we talk about Armata, everything will be as automated as possible. For example, the Armata crew does not need to aim accurately, it is only necessary to aim the cannon roughly at the target. That is, this machine uses elements of artificial intelligence (AI) that help the crew to shoot. Again, the trigger just needs to indicate the direction of the target, and then everything is done independently,” Chemezov said.