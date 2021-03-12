What's new

Russia tests unmanned Armata tank

The SC

The SC

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 13, 2012
21,878
19
23,539
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
دبابة أرماتا Armata الروسية الجديدة ستظهر لأول مرة دوليًا في دولة عربية


Russia has begun testing the unmanned version of the T-14 Armata tank, which was first revealed during the Army-2020 forum.

The Armata tank was originally designed as a crewed vehicle. But today's level of modern technology makes it possible to convert it into an unmanned vehicle. "We conducted the appropriate tests and they succeeded," Vladimir Artyakov, first deputy director general of Rostec, was quoted by the newspaper "Krasnaya Zvezda" owned by the Russian Defense Ministry.

Sergey Chemezov, head of Rostec, earlier stated that the project to build an unmanned version of the tank will not enter serial production. He said, “Of course not. We are testing unmanned technologies on this vehicle. It is primarily used as a crewed vehicle.”

“If we talk about Armata, everything will be as automated as possible. For example, the Armata crew does not need to aim accurately, it is only necessary to aim the cannon roughly at the target. That is, this machine uses elements of artificial intelligence (AI) that help the crew to shoot. Again, the trigger just needs to indicate the direction of the target, and then everything is done independently,” Chemezov said.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Zarvan
New renders reveal Ukraine’s secret tank project
Replies
1
Views
459
TheSnakeEatingMarkhur
TheSnakeEatingMarkhur
Piotr
Russian T-14 Armata tanks tested in Syria
Replies
9
Views
2K
CrazyZ
CrazyZ
Zarvan
Russian T-14 Armata tank could be sold to foreign countries India-Egypt-Vietnam and Belarus
Replies
5
Views
858
KurtisBrian
K
CrazyZ
The Army Wants Networked Mines That Leap Up To Attack The Tops Of Tanks
Replies
1
Views
345
khansaheeb
khansaheeb
vostok
Featured Meet Hermes: Russia's Supersponic Tank-Killer Missile, Now Upgraded
Replies
1
Views
2K
Constantin84
C

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom