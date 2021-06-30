Russia tests S-400 missiles in Crimea amid tensions with Ukraine, NATO exercises

Russia tests S-400 missiles in Crimea amid tensions with Ukraine

A day after NATO and Ukraine began Black Sea military exercises, Moscow announces it has tested Crimean air defence systems.Russia has reportedly tested the readiness of its air defence systems in Crimea, an apparent show of force as Ukraine and NATO countries hold military drills in the Black Sea as part of their Sea Breeze 2021 exercise.Russia deployed about 20 warplanes and helicopters, including Su-24M bombers, as well as S-400 and Pantsir surface-to-air missile systems in the tests, Interfax reported on Tuesday, citing Russia’s Black Sea fleet.It was not clear when the tests took place.“The Black Sea Fleet is doing a number of things to monitor the actions of ships from NATO and other countries taking part in Sea Breeze 2021,” the National Defence Management Centre said in a statement.Russia had called for the military exercises, which have taken place 21 times since 1997, to be cancelled and the Russian defence ministry has said it will react if necessary to ensure national security.Sea Breeze 2021, which began on Monday, will last two weeks and involve about 5,000 military personnel from NATO member states and other allies of the transatlantic security alliance.The United States Marine Corps will take part, as will about 30 US ships and 40 aircraft, including the missile destroyer USS Ross.Ukrainian navy commander Oleksiy Neizhpapa said during an opening ceremony in the Ukrainian port city of Odessa that the exercises would send a “powerful message to maintain stability and peace in our region.”Ukraine is an ally of NATO, but not a member.