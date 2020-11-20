What's new

Russia test-fires new hypersonic Tsirkon missiles from frigate, submarine

Zarvan

Zarvan

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 28, 2011
52,705
85
61,145
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks as he attends his annual end-of-year news conference in Moscow, Russia, December 23, 2021. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks as he attends his annual end-of-year news conference in Moscow, Russia, December 23, 2021. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

MOSCOW, Dec 31 (Reuters) - Russia test-fired around 10 new Tsirkon (Zircon) hypersonic cruise missiles from a frigate and two more from a submarine, Interfax news agency said on Friday citing northern fleet.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has lauded the weapon as part of a new generation of unrivalled arms systems.

Putin has called a missile test, conducted last week, "a big event in the country's life", adding that this was "a substantial step" in increasing Russia's defence capabilities.

Some Western experts have questioned how advanced Russia's new generation of weapons is, while recognizing that the combination of speed, maneuverability and altitude of hypersonic missiles makes them difficult to track and intercept.

Putin announced an array of new hypersonic weapons in 2018 in one of his most bellicose speeches in years, saying they could hit almost any point in the world and evade a U.S.-built missile shield.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com

Register

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, Editing by Louise Heavens
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Russia test-fires new hypersonic Tsirkon missiles from frigate, submarine | Reuters

This is the capability which I am begging Pakistan Navy to have. I mean not Hypersonic missile but a Frigate which has VLS to carry long range cruise missile and can fire several long range like 1000 KM or more range cruise missile in a slavo. Like this one done by USSR. We need both heavy Frigates and at least 1000 or even better 1500 KM range cruise missiles. Doesn't matter if it's subsonic, supersonic, or hypersonic cruise missile.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

D
Russia successfully tests new hypersonic missile BY FRENCH PRESS AGENCY - AFP
Replies
0
Views
595
dani191
D
vostok
Russian Navy Test-Launched Tsirkon Hypersonic Missile For The 1st Time
Replies
0
Views
1K
vostok
vostok
Zarvan
Russia Completes Trials Of New Otvet Anti-Submarine Missile
Replies
1
Views
725
jus_chillin
jus_chillin

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom