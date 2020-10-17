Russia tells USA get lost

US warships heading to Black Sea warned to turn away 'for their own good'Russian deputy foreign minister, Sergei Rabyov, has warned the US Navy to stay away from the Black Sea amid rising tensions between his country and UkraineBY CHRIS HUGHES21:28, 13 APR 2021UPDATED21:42, 13 APR 2021FEARS of an all-out war in East Ukraine ramped up yesterday after Russia warned Americato stay away from the region: “For their own good.”Deputy foreign minister Sergei Rabyov made his aggressive demand as two US destroyers raced towards the flashpoint region.USS Donald Cook and USS Roosevelt are due to arrive in the Black Sea today. Ten Russian warships will arrive there in days.Rabyov accused the US of “provocation” to test Moscow’s “nerves”.The Russian navy's Caspian Flotilla has moved from the Caspian Sea to the Black SeaBut, in a call to Russian leader Vladimir Putin yesterday, US President Joe Biden voiced concern about a huge Russian military build-up, of close to 100,000 troops, in Crimea and on Ukraine’s borders.The White House said he also stressed America’s “unwavering commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity” and called for a summit meeting.NATO chief Jens Stoltenburg also pledged the alliance’s “unwavering” support for the government in Kyiv.As the war of words takes the border to a knife edge, the Mirror can reveal Russian-backed forces have dumped illegal “Butterfly Bombs” in East Ukraine.A Ukrainian serviceman stands guard at a position on the frontline with Russia backed separatistsThe devices were placed near Donestk, where Russian separatists are fighting domestic troops.As many as 14,000 people have been killed in battles since Russia’s 2014 Crimea annexation.British and American assessments have logged the situation as reaching “crisis point”.Russian President Vladimir PutinThe White house said President Biden proposed he and Putin have a summit meetingUkraine and its allies are trying to track GRU intelligence operatives, working undercover in East Ukraine and stirring up support for Russia.Six RAF Typhoon jets are bolster-ing Ukraine’s forces. And a small number of British and US special forces are monitoring the situation.A British military source said: “Russia is either playing a huge and extremely expensive bluff to disrupt the region and muscle flex – or it intends to invade.“If it does it will find Ukraine is now very well defended by professional, determined forces.”