Russia Tells China Ukraine Planning 'Dirty Bomb' Attack: Defence Ministry​

By AFP - Agence France PresseOctober 26, 2022Russia's Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu on Wednesday reiterated claims that Ukraine is preparing a provocation using a "dirty bomb" in a video call with his Chinese counterpart Wei Fenghe, according to Moscow's defence ministry.The ministry said in a separate statement that Shoigu also voiced the same "concern" in a phone call with India's Defence Minster Rajnath Singh earlier on Wednesday.