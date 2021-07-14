Russia teases '"fundamentally new" military aircraft to be unveiled this month Mystery surrounds the aircraft which will be revealed on July 21 at the MAKS 2021 airshow outside of Moscow.

Russia will unveil a military aircraft next week it says will spark the interest of other countries "including our competitors abroad."A cryptic marketing campaign is promoting the project that was developed by the United Aircraft Corporation (UAC), which is part of Rostec, Russia's state-owned defense and technology development group.The plane will be revealed on Tuesday, July 20 on the first day of MAKC-2021, a biennial airshow held at Zhukovsky airport around 25 miles southeast of Moscow, Russia.In teasing its release, a press statement by Rostec gave props to Russia as one of the few countries in the world which had "full-cycle technologies for the production of advanced aircraft systems." It says the upcoming unveiling will be of a "fundamentally new military aircraft."It also praised Russia's status as a world leader in "making combat aircraft," suggesting that the new plane could be a fighter jet."We are convinced that the new product developed by UAC specialists will arouse genuine interest not only in our country but in other regions of the world, including our competitors abroad," the statement added.Chess is a motif of the aircraft's promotion which is surrounded by mystery. At midnight Monday, the UAC website launched a countdown clock next to an image of a black knight chess piece. It invited web users to "turn the chessboard" and view a 34-second trailer.