Indian army has not yet completed training, even if it obtains the S400 air defense system, the operator is someone else



The Russian side gave two reasons: Indian soldiers have not completed relevant training, and it is difficult to operate and maintain this Complex Russian-made high-tech air defense system; the currently produced S-400 is mainly for the Russian military's own use and to meet Turkish orders.

2020-07-27 11:21To be sure, as of now, there is no official information confirming that the Indian army has been equipped with a Russian-made S-400 air defense system! The news from India only mentioned that an advanced air defense system will be deployed near the border soon. The comments are that Russia is likely to deliver the S-400 air defense system to India in advance. According to the relevant agreement between Russia and India, Russia The S-400 air defense system ordered by it will not be supplied to India until the end of 2021.The other news indicated that Indian Defense Minister Singh’s trip to Moscow was very successful. The Russian side promised to deliver a large amount of weapons and ammunition to India in advance. Whether it is newly manufactured or refitted in stock, the time is too late. This means The Russian side is likely to directly provide India with active Russian military equipment, including MiG-29SMT and Su-30SM fighters. These two fighters are brother models with the MiG-29UPG and Su-30MKI equipped by the Indian military. Once delivered, Can quickly form combat effectiveness.But Russian news also shows that among all the requirements made by India, the only one that has not been met is the delivery of S-400 in advance.India has no priority and Russia is unwilling to disrupt the production plan. As for whether Russia is under political pressure, there is no confirmation.At present, the Indian army is not equipped with any long-range air defense system. The original intention of India to purchase the S-400 was that in addition to the ultra-long range of the S-400, it also valued its anti-missile capabilities and planned to use the S-400 to intercept neighboring countries. Medium-range ballistic missiles. According to news from India, its upcoming new air defense system is implied to improve the air defense level of the Indian army. As for whether the S-400 or other air defense systems, such as the improved S-300, will soon become clear.One thing is certain is that whether it is S-400 or other air defense systems, India is now unable to quickly form combat effectiveness. After all, being able to master operation and maintenance requires a long period of training. According to public reports, in addition to the S-400, India has not planned to purchase other new air defense systems in recent years, and the training of the Indian army on the S-400 is far from complete.This means that whether it is S-400 or other air defense systems, if you want to quickly form combat effectiveness in the hands of the Indian army, there is only one way: foreign soldiers or so-called mercenaries or military consultants are operating and maintaining new air defense systems for India! For a long time since the acquisition of the Russian-made "Acura"-class attack nuclear submarine, the Russian military advisers who operated this Russian-made attack nuclear submarine for the Indian Navy have long learned from the past.