Friday 19 January 2018 5:35 ISTRussian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov on Thursday created a stir by confirming that his country was supplying military equipment to Pakistan and also accusing the US-led NATO forces for helping the dreaded ISIS fighters to set up base in Northern Afghanistan. He was joined by former Afghanistan President Hamid Karzai, who said the US has to explain the rise of ISIS and extremism, calling it a result of its relationship with Pakistan. Both participated in a discussion along with Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Gen VK Singh at Raisina Dialogue, a geo-political conference here organised jointly by Ministry of External Affairs and a think-tank Observer Research Foundation (ORF). It is believed that Pakistan Army Aviation Corps (PAAC) had recently received four Russian-made Mi-35M attack helicopters. Two years ago, Russia had lifted an embargo on supplying weapons and military hardware to Pakistan.Morgulov said his government has video evidence gathered from the ground that ISIS were being transported in helicopters to North Afghanistan. "We want to ask NATO and also to the Kabul government who provides those helicopters. It is Kabul that controls Afghan airspace," he sai Russian minister and Karzai emphasised that the problem now is the support terrorists were getting from the western world in terms of weapons and funding. Russian minister also rejected any military solution to Afghan issue, describing Donald Trump's recent pronouncement an old policy which was also pursued by his predecessor Barack Obama. He said there was no escape for Kabul government, but to talk to the military opposition (Taliban) in order to bring reconciliation and peace in the region. He said Russia is trying to involve all in the talks, all the neighbours, stake holders and even the US. But he regretted that the US has not shown willingness to participate in this process.Sidenote: the News is from Indian site so it might have anti-Pakistan propoganda