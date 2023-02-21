What's new

Russia summons Bangladesh envoy over rejecting sanctioned ships

B

Black_cats

ELITE MEMBER
Dec 31, 2010
9,022
-6
13,714
Russia summons Bangladesh envoy over rejecting sanctioned ships

BANGLADESH

Reuters
21 February, 2023, 08:45 pm
Last modified: 21 February, 2023, 10:19 pm

www.tbsnews.net

Russia summons Bangladesh envoy over rejecting sanctioned ships

Russia summoned the ambassador of Bangladesh on Tuesday to protest over Dhaka's decision to block the entry of Russian ships into Bangladeshi ports. Bangladesh earlier this month banned dozens of Russian ships that have fallen under Western sanctions from entering its territorial waters, citing...
www.tbsnews.net www.tbsnews.net

Representational Image. Photo: TBS
Representational Image. Photo: TBS

Representational Image. Photo: TBS

Russia summoned the ambassador of Bangladesh on Tuesday to protest over Dhaka's decision to block the entry of Russian ships into Bangladeshi ports.

Bangladesh earlier this month banned dozens of Russian ships that have fallen under Western sanctions from entering its territorial waters, citing the need to comply with the restrictions.

Russia's foreign ministry said in a statement it had told Bangladesh's ambassador in Moscow that the move was not in line with "traditionally friendly bilateral relations and may adversely affect the prospects for cooperation in various fields".

Russia's state-owned nuclear energy organisation Rosatom is currently building Bangladesh's first nuclear power plant, due to start operating in 2024. Dhaka has asked Moscow to ensure it uses non-sanctioned ships for delivering equipment for the plant.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

B
Bangladesh caught in the middle of US-Russia power struggle
Replies
5
Views
522
bluesky
B
B
Momen defends diplomat rejected by Vienna as Bangladesh’s ambassador
Replies
4
Views
431
Destranator
D
VikingRaider
Russian vessel under US sanction carries cargo for Rooppur power plant
2
Replies
20
Views
752
BananaRepublicUK
B
B
Bangladesh Denies Entry To Russian Vessel Loaded With Components For The Nation’s First Nuclear Power Plant
2 3
Replies
32
Views
2K
Riz
Riz
B
If US sanctions on Bangladesh increase, India will play its role: MJ Akbar
Replies
4
Views
281
mb444
mb444

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom