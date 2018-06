Russia Su 57 Intercepted Israel F35 over Syria or Did It? Claims and Counter-claims



Since last few hours, a news is doing the rounds that Russian Su-57s intercepted an Israeli F-35 near Syrian airspace after which F-35I Adir had to beat a retreat back into Lebanon.



The news was broken by Chinese network newspaper ‘East Day’ claims the face-off happened on June 11, 2018. Western sources were immediate to refute the news.



According to information available, on June 11, 2018, Russian Su-57 fighters, took off from the Russian military air base ‘Khmeimim’, intercepted the Israeli fighter F-35I Adir, which flew extremely close to the border of Syria from Lebanon.



Earlier this was reported by the portal Avia.pro, but today it was reported with more details and that it was the first air interception between the Russian fifth-generation fighter aircraft and F-35 fighters.



