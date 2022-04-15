Russia stood by us in 1971 and we're surely with them: PM ​

Star Digital ReportWed Mar 30, 2022 05:15 PM Last update on: Wed Mar 30, 2022 06:02 PMPrime Minister Sheikh Hasina. File photoThe prime minister mentioned that Russia is a friendly country of Bangladesh and it stood beside us when the US 7th fleet was sent towards Bay of Bengal during the Liberation War in 1971."Russia stood by us in our bad time and we are surely beside the country. But, if they (Russia) do unjustified anything we don't accept this," the leader of the House said while replying to a supplementary question from Jatiya Party MP Mujibul Haque Chunnu of Kishoreganj-3 regarding the vote against Russia in UNGA's second proposal.She said when the first proposal was tabled in the UNGA, Bangladesh found that there was no issue of human rights, no initiative of stopping the war and no other significant issues, but rather only to vote against a country -- Russia."Seeing this, I decided not to vote," she said.But Bangladesh stood for humanity in the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), clearing her country's stance regarding the issue, the premier said."When there was a vote against any particular country (Russia) we didn't go for it, but when the issue of human rights appeared in the second proposal of UNGA, Bangladesh voted in favour of it," she said.Hasina said the war did not begin automatically; rather there might be someone who is provoking and forced to begin the war.She questioned, "Why should a single country be condemned?"In this context, she said, "We abstained from voting."She added that the Ukrainian people are facing sufferings, becoming refugees, and children are also suffering due to the war.