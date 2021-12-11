What's new

Russia slams British verdict on Assange extradition as ‘shameful’

Russia slams British verdict on Assange extradition as ‘shameful’
10 Dec, 2021 11:30

61b33e872030276a25262f11.png



The decision of the High Court in London to allow the extradition of the journalist Julian Assange to the US is “shameful,” Moscow said on Friday.
Writing on her Telegram channel, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova blasted the judgement, noting that it happened on International Human Rights Day.
"This shameful verdict in this political case against a journalist and public figure is another manifestation of the cannibalistic worldview of the Anglo-Saxon tandem," she said.
Assange is wanted by the US on espionage charges, and the latest decision opens the door for a future trial in America. Earlier this year, a district court rejected the US extradition request, citing the journalist's vulnerable mental state.
Friday's judgement is, however, not final, and can still be appealed.


Assange has been in prison since 2019, when the Metropolitan Police were invited into the Ecuadorian Embassy in London, where he had been sheltering since 2012.

After seven years of living inside the diplomatic mission, he was convicted of failing to surrender to the court, and has been detained at the capital’s maximum security Belmarsh Prison ever since.

The journalist is charged with a number of crimes related to his communications with whistleblowers while running his WikiLeaks website. Most notably, he published classified materials leaked by Chelsea Manning on the US wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.

https://www.rt.com/russia/542800-moscow-slams-british-verdict-assange/

Now suddenly all Anglosaxon trolls who pretend to defend "human rights" and "freedom of speech" are silent.
 
When hypocrisy is shown to their faces, they usually shut-up .... until one of them starts ranting about how there is no democracy in that country or another country. Bottom line, they're full of $h!t.
 
Pakistan foreign office should slam both UK and US for gross violation and vendetta against a journalist for exposing their governmental crimes.
 
From what I read here, he hasn't been convicted of anything except escaping his court trial. Somebody else leaked the classified materials who has been punished. This guy published it as a journalist, so his chances were good he would come out clean or with lesser charges. But he refused the court which has made it worse for him.
 
Novus ordu seclorum said:
From what I read here, he hasn't been convicted of anything except escaping his court trial. Somebody else leaked the classified materials who has been punished. This guy published it as a journalist, so his chances were good he would come out clean or with lesser charges. But he refused the court which has made it worse for him.
Click to expand...
He forgot to take an Indian solicitor advice so supa power and Modi let him to be extradited to the US.
 
Here you go the guy who leaked it, Chelsea Manning, is already out of prison!

Wikipedia: "On August 21, 2013, Manning was sentenced to 35 years' imprisonment, reduction in pay grade to E-1, forfeiture of all pay and allowances, and a dishonorable discharge.[14] On January 17, 2017, President Barack Obama commuted Manning's sentence to a total of seven years' confinement. Manning was released on May 17, 2017.[15][16]"
 
