Russia Signs Contract To Develop New Heavy Helicopter With China

Updated: November 09, 2021 3:47 am ISTRussia has signed a contract with China to jointly develop a multipurpose heavy helicopter, state-owned Russian Helicopters said on Monday, in a sign of closer technological cooperation between Moscow and the world's no. 2 economy.Russia will contribute parts for the aircraft including its transmission, steering screw and anti-icing system, the company's Chief Executive Andrey Boginsky told President Vladimir Putin, according to a transcript on the Kremlin's website of their meeting.The contract builds on an agreement signed between the Russian and Chinese governments in 2016 for China's Avicopter and Russian Helicopters, a unit of state industrial group Rostec, to develop a heavy helicopter for the Chinese market that would be assembled in China.Russia has been in talks about the project with China since 2008 and the contract was signed on June 25 this year, Boginsky told Putin. He said the contract would last about 13 years, but did not disclose other details.The Chinese side will carry out the organization of the heavy helicopter program as a whole, including design, construction of prototypes, testing, certification, preparation and serial production, as well as the promotion of the helicopter to the market and overall coordination of work.The maximum take-off weight of the helicopter will be 38.2 tonnes, the service ceiling will be 5,700 meters. The flight range will reach 630 km, the maximum speed - 300 km/h. The carrying capacity of the AHL when the cargo is located inside the fuselage will be 10 tonnes, and up to 15 tonnes when the cargo is placed as an external load.China is Russia's biggest trade partner and Kremlin watchers have been watching for signs of closer cooperation between the two governments as they have both sparred with the West.They have also since 2014 been jointly developing a long-range wide-body new generation aircraft for 250-320 passengers, which, according to Russia's state-owned United Aircraft Corporation, will make its maiden flight in 2023.