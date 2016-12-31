What's new

Russia should ditch nationalism and import Chinese vaccine or let China invest in Russia vaccine industry

Tai Hai Chen

Tai Hai Chen

Oct 15, 2017
Things are not looking good for Russia which has highest per capital infection and death rates, and it's only going to get worse. Russia simply don't have industry to churn out vaccine in any meaningful numbers, and by blocking CanSino's vaccine despite successful trial in Russia, Russia is not doing its people any favor.

