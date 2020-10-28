What's new

Russia ships more and more military hardware to Russian base in Armenia via Caspian and Iran

Russia ships more and more military hardware to Russian base in Armenia via Caspian and Iran
This is not factual for all we know. No misinformation please.

The video in the "Tweet" merely shows Russian military vehicles being moved by train somewhere in Russia.

The "Twitter" source identifies himself/herself as a zionist (see Isra"el" flag beneath the username), thus is not impartial. The caption claims they are headed towards the port of Astrakhan on the Caspian, and only hypothesizes they might perhaps be destined for Armenia via Iran - hence the question mark.

However, this is unlikely to happen since the Islamic Republic never allowed a foreign army's infantry convoys to pass through its territory, and is furthermore observing neutrality in the Karabalh conflict.

At any rate, unless and until there is separate confirmation that these vehicles entered and transited through Iran, the thread title is wrong. Please correct it.
 
SalarHaqq said:
However, this is unlikely to happen since the Islamic Republic never allowed a foreign army's infantry convoys to pass through its territory, and is furthermore observing neutrality in the Karabalh conflict.
They allow train transport to Russian base in Armenia.
 
