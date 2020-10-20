What's new

Russia shipping nuclear power plant equipment to Bangladesh

Russia shipping nuclear power plant equipment to Bangladesh

United News of Bangladesh . Dhaka | Published: 21:40, Jan 19,2021
www.newagebd.net

Russia shipping nuclear power plant equipment to Bangladesh

The Volgodonsk Branch of JSC AEM-technology, part of the machine-building division of Rosatom Atomenergomash, manufactured and shipped the internals of the nuclear reactor for the...
www.newagebd.net

The Volgodonsk Branch of JSC AEM-technology, part of the machine-building division of Rosatom Atomenergomash, manufactured and shipped the internals of the nuclear reactor for the first power unit of the under-construction Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant in Bangladesh.

According to a press release of the Russian state nuclear agency Rosatom, which remain engaged in RNPP as contractor, the internals include an 11-metre Core Barrel, Core Baffle and Protective Tubes Unit.

The total weight of the Internals is over 210 tonnes.

From the site of the Volgodonsk branch of AEM-technology, the equipment was shipped by road to the port in Novorossiysk, and then the items will be shipped by sea to Bangladesh. The waterway will be about 14,000km.

The reactor is a vertical cylindrical vessel with an elliptical bottom, inside which the core and internals are located. The top of the reactor is hermetically sealed with a cover with drives of mechanisms and controls and protection of reactors installed on it and nozzles for outputting cables of in-reactor control sensors.
The cover is mounted to the vessel with studs. In the upper part of the vessel, there are nozzles for supplying and removing the coolant, as well as nozzles for an emergency supply of the coolant when the circuit is depressurized.

Rooppur NPP is being designed and constructed according to a Russian project.

The Engineering Division of Rosatom State Corporation carries out the design and construction of the facility.

The plant will consist of two power units with VVER-1200 reactors, the life cycle of which is 60 years with the possibility of extending the service life for another 20 years.
 
TNT said:
And what will u do with that? I doubt ull use them ever.
Click to expand...
Don't worry , even if we will use , surely we won't use it on Pakistan.

Btw , what you will do with your nukes ? Want to nuke India ?

If yes, then what are you waiting for ? Ask Imran khan to nuke India.
 
Atlas said:
Don't worry , even if we will use , surely we won't use it on Pakistan.

Btw , what you will do with your nukes ? Want to nuke India ?

If yes, then what are you waiting for ? Ask Imran khan to nuke India.
Click to expand...
See that's why u dont even get to have bb gun. Nukes are not for use, they are just to scare and scare it does lol.
 
TNT said:
See that's why u dont even get to have bb gun. Nukes are not for use, they are just to scare and scare it does lol.
Click to expand...
Lol yes , and you already answered your own (previous) question! We also won't use nuke , but we will make our enemy scared .

TNT said:
And what will u do with that? I doubt ull use them ever.
Click to expand...
 
Buddhistforlife said:
India already has nukes, Myanmar will not be sleeping if Bangladesh acquire nukes.
Click to expand...
Yes but India isn't official enemy of Bangladesh yet. But the days are very closer when India and Bangladesh is going to be arch enemy.

So nuke will be the best way to keep India at bay!

Surely Bangladesh should be a nuke power but secretly like Israel!

Also we don't have to care who is sleeping or who isn't . All we care about the sovereignty of Bangladesh and in order to keep enemy at bay , we need nuke.

Offense is the best defence, you must not forget this absolute truth!
 
Atlas said:
Yes but India isn't official enemy of Bangladesh yet. But the days are very closer when India and Bangladesh is going to be arch enemy.

So nuke will be the best way to keep India at bay!

Surely Bangladesh should be a nuke power but secretly like Israel!

Also we don't have to care who is sleeping or who isn't . All we care about the sovereignty of Bangladesh and in order to keep enemy at bay , we need nuke.

Offense is the best defence, you must not forget this absolute truth!
Click to expand...
Israel did not secretly make nukes. They declared that they have nukes but they did not test any nukes because most of the Israeli nukes are tested in France.

Also Israel never signed and ratified any nuclear treaty but Bangladesh signed and ratified multiple treaties which will bring trouble for BD.
 
Buddhistforlife said:
Also Israel never signed and ratified any nuclear treaty but Bangladesh signed and ratified multiple treaties which will bring trouble for BD
Click to expand...
Secretly ,so no trouble. Besides , no trouble is more dangerous than a threat to our sovereignty.
TNT said:
Who is ur enemy? U dont have any.
Click to expand...
Keep reading my comments. I already made it clear who is soon to be our official enemy.

Read #10 for now .
 
TNT said:
And what will u do with that? I doubt ull use them ever.
Click to expand...
When have you guys ever used it against india? 😂 come back at us when you do
Buddhistforlife said:
Israel did not secretly make nukes. They declared that they have nukes but they did not test any nukes because most of the Israeli nukes are tested in France.

Also Israel never signed and ratified any nuclear treaty but Bangladesh signed and ratified multiple treaties which will bring trouble for BD.
Click to expand...
No and no
Israel neither confirms nor denies having nukes but there was a nuke explosion in South African sea which had a massive cover up.
Atlas said:
I wish some days someone will transfer us weapon making technology , of course secretly!
Click to expand...
Well the plutonium from the reactor will be taken to Russia. So have your guess at where Bangladesh stands on that.
we can’t even use a simulation to develop the bomb since you need data from atleast a couple of detonation to simulate in supercomputers.
bangladesh with mashed vegetable munching feminists on power will always stay away from nukes.
 
