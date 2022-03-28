What's new

Russia sets ruble gas payment deadline

Russia sets ruble gas payment deadline

President Putin says ‘unfriendly countries’ must switch to its currency by March 31

Russian President Vladimir Putin has authorized the government, the central bank, and Gazprombank to take the necessary steps to switch all payments for Russian natural gas from “unfriendly states” to rubles starting March 31.

The measure targets “member states of the EU and other countries that have introduced restrictions against citizens of the Russian Federation and Russian legal entities,” the mandate published on the Kremlin website reads.

Russia will stop shipping natural gas to countries refusing to settle payments in rubles, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

 
8888888888888 said:
No,

The Russian leader said money would be paid into Gazprom Bank, which is not a subject of sanctions, and then transferred in rubles to Russia, according to a German statement.
Germany will pay EUROS.

If later Russia wants to turn into rubles or whatever they want is absolutely irrelevant.

putin-vladimirputin-putin-crab.gif


Kremlin is walking backwards
 
