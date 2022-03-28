Russia sets ruble gas payment deadline ​

President Putin says ‘unfriendly countries’ must switch to its currency byRussian President Vladimir Putin has authorized the government, the central bank, and Gazprombank to take the necessary steps to switch all payments for Russian natural gas fromto rubles starting March 31.The measure targetsthe mandate published on the Kremlin website reads.Russia will stop shipping natural gas to countries refusing to settle payments in rubles, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.