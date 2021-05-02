What's new

Russia sends 22 tonnes of Covid relief material to help India fight Covid-19

Russia sends 22 tonnes of Covid relief material to help India fight Covid-19
Russia on Thursday sent 22 tonnes of medical supplies to India to assist the country in its battle against the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. Two planes operated by the Russian EMERCOM landed in India this morning, carrying 20 oxygen production units, 75 ventilators, and 2,00,000 packs of medicines, according to a statement released by the Russian Ambassador to India Nikolay R Kudashev.

And India will return these supplies with thanks, telling to their Russian buddies we have enough oxygen and medical supplies to cover whole India, thank you very Much Russia

All is well for MODI JI and Amit Shah for India
 
