What's new

Russia sell oil to India to avoid EU price cap and India sell oil to EU at very high price to make a lot of profit. So India must prevent ceasefire.

indushek

indushek

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 6, 2010
2,829
0
1,927
Country
India
Location
India
Skull and Bones said:
After Russia annexes eastern Ukraine, India should bid for their oil wells with Russian authority.
Click to expand...
We already have some contracts or agreements, to explore the Sakhalin oil fields further. If I remember correctly, we have even been given exclusive rights to explore it.

More importantly though, we should start bringing in Iran's oil too. Similar to Russian Oil we should find solutions for this too, and not doing this will make us lose big regionally. Work around has to be found, to make sure we stay relevant both energy wise and geopolitical wise vis a vis Iran.

To add further, China's brokered deal will benefit us if we use it well. With the thaw in Saudi Iranian relations, we don't have to worry about making Saudi's jittery if we buy Iranian Oil.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 2, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
  • Locked
Extra terrestrial scientists arrived on Earth to study the deadliest war in human history between Russia and Ukraine
Replies
1
Views
89
waz
waz
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
Russians speed up construction of water pipeline from pre invasion Russian mainland to Donba region which was recaptured from Ukraine in 2014
Replies
0
Views
78
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
Mural and plaque dedicated to martyr Darya Dugina unveiled in Taurida which Russia recaptured from Ukraine last year
2 3
Replies
35
Views
401
White and Green with M/S
White and Green with M/S
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
Reconstruction of Severodonetsk in full swing. This is the biggest city taken from Kiev controlled part of Luhansk.
Replies
0
Views
110
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
Drones. Long neglected in Russia, find big popularity in only a year or two.
Replies
5
Views
162
Hack-Hook
Hack-Hook

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom