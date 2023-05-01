Russia sell oil to India to avoid EU price cap and India sell oil to EU at very high price to make a lot of profit. So India must prevent ceasefire.

Skull and Bones said: After Russia annexes eastern Ukraine, India should bid for their oil wells with Russian authority. Click to expand...

We already have some contracts or agreements, to explore the Sakhalin oil fields further. If I remember correctly, we have even been given exclusive rights to explore it.More importantly though, we should start bringing in Iran's oil too. Similar to Russian Oil we should find solutions for this too, and not doing this will make us lose big regionally. Work around has to be found, to make sure we stay relevant both energy wise and geopolitical wise vis a vis Iran.To add further, China's brokered deal will benefit us if we use it well. With the thaw in Saudi Iranian relations, we don't have to worry about making Saudi's jittery if we buy Iranian Oil.