Russia seeks to buy gas turbine from Iran

Tehran (ISNA) - Russia hopes to get around European Union sanctions by reaching a deal with Iran for the supply of gas turbine equipment for two power plants in Crimea, the head of Russian state defense conglomerate Rostec said on Monday.

EU sanctions bar European individuals and companies from providing energy technology to Crimea, which was annexed by Moscow from Ukraine in 2014, Reuters reported.

"Yes, we have problems with turbines, because Germany and some other European countries have banned deliveries to Crimea," Sergei Chemezov told reporters during a briefing in Abu Dhabi.

f48343098.jpg


"We are negotiating with Iran, they are manufacturing similar turbines," he said.

Russia is constructing two power plants with a total capacity of 940 megawatts to improve Crimea's energy independence. Crimea already has a power line linking to Russia's Taman peninsula across the Black Sea.

The completion of the first plant is scheduled by the end of 2017, while the other one is expected to be completed in 2018.

Chemezov, who is a close associate of Russian President Vladimir Putin, is also on a list of Russian individuals and companies sanctioned by the West over Moscow's actions in Ukraine.

The gas turbine contract with Iran should be signed soon, although Moscow and Tehran have yet to agree on price, a source told Reuters on Monday, adding that the first turbine could not be completed and installed until early 2018.

Russia's Energy Ministry said that Rostec had not sought an extension to the deadline and Chemezov said that the project should be completed by the end of 2017.

The commissioning of the power plants was delayed in December after a Russian joint venture majority-owned by Germany's Siemens (SIEGn.DE) was subject to export control restrictions imposed after Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014.
 
How interesting,and how ironic!:yahoo:.Personally I do find it hard to have much sympathy for the russians now that they are under western sanctions themselves:lol:,I guess russia and the west arent such "good friends" after all.:laugh:
 
Those "Iranian" turbines are made by Siemens. :-)
No, they made by MAPNA. Iranian MAPNA group it's well known manufacturer of gas turbines, including licensed copies of Siemens gas turbines. For example MAPNA manufactured copy of V94.2 gas turbine with nominal capacity of 162MW. They are installed in power plants in Iran and on some power plant, that have been constructed in recent years in neighboring Iraq

Niyam-02.jpg
 
No, they made by MAPNA. Iranian MAPNA group it's well known manufacturer of gas turbines, including licensed copies of Siemens gas turbines. For example MAPNA manufactured copy of V94.2 gas turbine with nominal capacity of 162MW. They are installed in power plants in Iran and on some power plant, that have been constructed in recent years in neighboring Iraq

Niyam-02.jpg
Pretty sad that's Putin's government instead of support its own manufacturers are buying them from elsewhere.
 
Pretty sad that's Putin's government instead of support its own manufacturers are buying them from elsewhere.
Unfortunately we for too long no paid attention to this sector - large gas turbines. Same problems with frigates 11356, since someone among the top managers of the defense industry thought that will be forever buy gas turbine engines from Ukrainian plant "Zorya-Mashproekt" in Nikolaev.
 
Unfortunately we for too long no paid attention to this sector - large gas turbines. Same problems with frigates 11356, since someone among the top managers of the defense industry thought that will be forever buy gas turbine engines from Ukrainian plant "Zorya-Mashproekt" in Nikolaev.
The situation with gas turbines for the ships already improved, as far i know, and the first serial machines under go.

Anyway, I hope this is will be the first and the last one deal, because the turbines for power plants should be designed and produced here for obvious reasons.
 
Pretty sad that's Putin's government instead of support its own manufacturers are buying them from elsewhere.
Sometimes importing industrial stuff is much beneficial then homemade developing. I didn't understand Putin's role in this!!?
If you consider the production of an airplane like airbus, the main engine components are American, wings are from other European countries, some are Finnish, English etc. Doesn't mean that French president is an stupid who doesn't care about his national industries. It saves time and cash.
 

