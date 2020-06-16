What's new

Russia school shooting reportedly leaves at least 9 dead

Moscow — At least nine people were killed on Tuesday in a shooting attack at a high school in the central Russian city of Kazan, Russian news agencies said, citing regional officials.


"According to preliminary information, two unidentified people opened fire. There are victims," the TASS news agency reported, quoting an unnamed source, while the RIA Novosti agency said one teenager had been detained.

There were unconfirmed reports that one gunman might be holed up on one of the floors of the school with hostages.


Video posted to social media showed at least two people falling or jumping from a third-floor window.

Authorities restricted entry to all schools and toughened security measures at all educational institutions in Kazan after the unidentified gunmen opened fire on Tuesday, the city's mayor's office said.

Kazan is the capital of Russia's Tatarstan region, about 434 miles east of the capital, Moscow.

Officials said one teacher was among the dead but most victims were students, and at least one teenager was said to be in custody.
