blueazure said: supply india with S400 - check



supply india with P800 Onyx super sonic cruise missile (brahmos) - check



supply india with a/c carrier and nuke sub -check



-------------------------------





a reminder to all russophiles here,, pakistan will get 0 from russia , nada , zilch . Click to expand...

You get better stuff from China ... there is the reason why China supplied J10C within 9 months. Russian provides one of the best engines for j17 ..Pak army quality standards are too high.