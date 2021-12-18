What's new

Russia says Swiss extradition of businessman is part of U.S. 'hunt' for Russians -TASS

Titanium100

Titanium100

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 1, 2019
5,333
-7
4,740
Country
Denmark
Location
Denmark
Russia says Swiss extradition of businessman is part of U.S. 'hunt' for Russians -TASS

MOSCOW, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Switzerland's extradition of Kremlin-linked Russian businessman Vladislav Klyushin to the United States is another episode in Washington's ongoing 'hunt' for Russians, the TASS news agency cited the Russian embassy in Switzerland as saying on Sunday.

www.reuters.com

Russia says Swiss extradition of businessman is part of U.S. 'hunt' for Russians -TASS

Switzerland's extradition of Kremlin-linked Russian businessman Vladislav Klyushin to the United States is another episode in Washington's ongoing 'hunt' for Russians, the TASS news agency cited the Russian embassy in Switzerland as saying on Sunday.
www.reuters.com www.reuters.com
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom