Russia says Swiss extradition of businessman is part of U.S. 'hunt' for Russians -TASS

MOSCOW, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Switzerland's extradition of Kremlin-linked Russian businessman Vladislav Klyushin to the United States is another episode in Washington's ongoing 'hunt' for Russians, the TASS news agency cited the Russian embassy in Switzerland as saying on Sunday.