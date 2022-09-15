What's new

Russia says its navy in joint patrols with China in Pacific

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
48,673
-12
93,083
Country
China
Location
China

Russia says its navy in joint patrols with China in Pacific​

Reuters
September 15, 2022

Sept 15 (Reuters) - The Russian and Chinese navies are holding joint patrols in the Pacific Ocean, the Russian defence ministry said on Thursday, deepening military and diplomatic ties between Moscow and Beijing when their relations with the West have soured.

A ministry statement on Telegram said crews from both sides were conducting joint tactical maneuvers and carrying out exercises involving artillery and helicopters.

"The tasks of the patrols involve the strengthening of naval cooperation between Russia and China, upholding peace and stability in the Asia-Pacific region, coastal monitoring and safeguarding Russian and Chinese nautical economic sites," it said.

China's President Xi Jinping is due on Thursday to meet Russia's President Vladimir Putin in Uzbekistan to discuss Ukraine and Taiwan, among others, in what is the Chinese president's first trip abroad in more than two years.

The deepening "no limits" partnership between the rising superpower of China and the natural resources titan of Russia is a geopolitical development the West is watching with anxiety.

Russia and China warships conducted their first joint patrols of the western Pacific Ocean in October last year, a move closely monitor by Japan who called the maneuvers as "unusual."

www.reuters.com

Russia says its navy in joint patrols with China in Pacific

The Russian and Chinese navies are holding joint patrols in the Pacific Ocean, the Russian defence ministry said on Thursday, deepening military and diplomatic ties between Moscow and Beijing when their relations with the West have soured.
www.reuters.com www.reuters.com
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
China's J-16 fighter jets deployed in latest joint strategic patrol with Russia, escorting Chinese and Russian bombers
Replies
0
Views
626
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Nevsky
Russia, Iran, China to hold joint naval maneuvers
Replies
0
Views
869
Nevsky
Nevsky
Zarvan
Philippine Navy christens two fast patrol crafts
Replies
0
Views
130
Zarvan
Zarvan
beijingwalker
YU-20 tanker aircraft already deployed for China-Russia joint aerial strategic patrol: PLA Air Force spokesperson
Replies
0
Views
284
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
A
Indian Navy has questions on China’s new aircraft carrier Fujian
3 4 5 6 7 8
Replies
118
Views
7K
GreatHanWarrior
GreatHanWarrior

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom