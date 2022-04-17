What's new

Russia says Israel turned Gaza Strip into 'a prison under open sky'

Russia says Israel turned Gaza Strip into 'a prison under open sky'

Foreign Ministry slams Israel's illegal occupation, ‘creeping annexation’ of Palestinian territories​

09:17 April 16, 2022

File photo



The Russian Foreign Ministry slammed Israel's actions against Palestine on Friday, saying Tel Aviv turned Gaza into "a prison under open sky."

Commenting on remarks by the Israeli foreign minister about the vote on the suspension of Russia's membership on the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC), which Israel supported, the ministry said Israel uses the situation around Ukraine to distract attention from the Palestine problem.

"As well-known, in violation of numerous decisions of the (UN) Security Council and the UN General Assembly, the Israeli government continues illegal occupation and ‘creeping annexation’ of the Palestinian territories, as a result of which over 2.5 million Palestinians in the West Bank of the Jordan River live in isolated enclaves cut off from the outside world.

"The Gaza Strip has essentially become an ‘open-air prison,’ whose two million people have been forced to survive for almost 14 years under the conditions of the Israeli sea, air and land blockade," it said.

The ministry noted that Israel's course on maintaining the longest-lasting occupation after World War II is being implemented with the tacit consent of leading Western countries and open US support.

www.yenisafak.com

Russia says Israel turned Gaza Strip into 'a prison under open sky'

Foreign Ministry slams Israel's illegal occupation, ‘creeping annexation’ of Palestinian territories
www.yenisafak.com www.yenisafak.com
 
Click to expand...

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

HAIDER
Israeli jets pound Gaza after rocket fire
Replies
4
Views
369
AZMwi
AZMwi
Falcon29
Palestinian prisoner ends 140-day hunger strike after deal with Israel
Replies
5
Views
425
Beny Karachun
Beny Karachun
khansaheeb
Israeli officials worried 2022 will be the year for Tel Aviv regime to be labeled as ‘apartheid’
Replies
0
Views
307
khansaheeb
khansaheeb
Mandalorian_CA
Israel launches air raids on Gaza Strip
2
Replies
17
Views
1K
Kamikaze Pilot
Kamikaze Pilot
D
Israeli Arms Exports in 2021 Hit All-time High
Replies
0
Views
105
dani191
D

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom