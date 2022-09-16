What's new

Russia says Germany 'crossed' red line in arms supply to Ukraine

Russia says Germany 'crossed' red line in arms supply to Ukraine​

By Caitlin McFall | Fox News
September 16, 2022 12:56pm EDT

Russia's ambassador to Germany Sergey Nechayev told state-owned media on Friday that Germany had "crossed" a red line by proving arms to Ukraine.

"Supplying the Ukrainian regime with German weapons is not only against Russian servicemen, but also against the Donbas civilians," Nechayev told RT. "It is certainly the red line which the German authorities should not have crossed."

The ambassador’s comments come one day after German defense officials pledged weapons and equipment for Ukraine as it faced backlash at home and abroad for not doing more.

Two multiple-launch rocket systems, known as MARS II, 200 missiles and 50 Dingo armored personnel carriers will be sent to Ukraine, Defense News confirmed Thursday afternoon.

Germany will also work to finalize a swap with fellow NATO member Greece that will see Berlin send Athens 40 Marder infantry fighting vehicles, as Greece deploys 40 of its BMP-1 infantry fighting vehicles to Ukraine, Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht reportedly confirmed.

The announcement is not the first time Germany has appeared to backtrack its stance on sending more aid to Ukraine after suggesting its own stocks were vulnerably low.

Lambrecht’s decision comes just days after Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba slammed Germany for its refusal to send military vehicles earlier this week.

"Disappointing signals from Germany while Ukraine needs Leopards and Marders now – to liberate people and save them from genocide. Not a single rational argument on why these weapons cannot be supplied, only abstract fears and excuses," Kuleba said in an unusually fiery message. "What is Berlin afraid of that Kyiv is not?"

Kuleba’s comments came after Lambrecht said Monday that Germany could not send Ukraine tanks or other vehicles despite its pleas as it makes gains against Russian forces on the front lines.

"It's not so simple just to say ‘I'll just risk that we won't be able to act, the defense of the country, by giving everything away’," she reportedly said. "No, I won't do that. But we have other possibilities, from industry, with our partners."

Russia has repeatedly used escalatory language regarding Ukrainian arms supplies from the West.

Foreign Minister Maria Zakharova on Thursday warned the U.S. that sending Ukraine longer-range missiles like the Army Tactical Missile System, which has a range of roughly 185 miles, would again be a "red line" crossed.

The Biden administration has repeatedly said it does not intend to send longer-range missile systems to Ukraine, citing fears over sparking a third World War.

They could have done the same to their so-called friends who we're fighting the West, namely Iraq; Syria; Libya. Let's not forget voting against Iran at the UN and the same for North Korea and sanctioning them.

None was stopping Russia, and they could have bled the West with a thousand cuts.

Let this be a lesson for China on how to go to war.

A mongoose will play with the snake until it becomes exhausted before it moves in for the kill.
 
no one takes terrorist Russia serious anymore.... they warned

baltic states
Finland
Sweden
Poland
Moldavia
USA
Germany
UK
Italy
France

etc. never something happen

Russian Parade Army is nothing to be taken seriously... they happly took over the white run like a pussy flag from France... there will be jokes about russian orc rabbits running away for decdes to come... France is so happy after world war 2 that Russia took over this rule in the world
 

