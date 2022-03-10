What's new

Russia says China refuses to supply aircraft parts after sanctions

INDIAPOSITIVE

INDIAPOSITIVE

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 20, 2014
7,899
-14
8,760
Country
India
Location
India
March 10 (Reuters) - China has refused to supply Russian airlines with aircraft parts, an official at Russia's aviation authority was quoted by Russian news agencies as saying on Thursday, after Boeing (BA.N) and Airbus (AIR.PA) halted supply of components.

Russia's aviation sector is being squeezed by Western sanctions over the invasion of Ukraine, with Russia's foreign ministry warning this week that the safety of Russian passenger flights was under threat. read more


Agencies including Interfax quoted Valery Kudinov, a Rosaviatsia official responsible for maintaining airplane airworthiness, as saying that Russia would look for opportunities to source parts from countries including Turkey and India after a failed attempt to obtain them from China.

He also said Russian companies were registering their planes, many of which had been registered abroad, in Russia after the U.S. and European Union sanctions on aviation and that he expects some others to be returned to leasing companies.


Separately, a draft law published on Thursday showed the Russian government plans to order domestic airlines to pay for leased aircraft in roubles and could bar them from returning planes to foreign companies if leases are cancelled.


www.reuters.com

Russia says China refuses to supply aircraft parts after sanctions

China has refused to supply Russian airlines with aircraft parts, an official at Russia's aviation authority was quoted by Russian news agencies as saying on Thursday, after Boeing and Airbus halted supply of components.
www.reuters.com www.reuters.com
 
K

kingQamaR

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 14, 2017
2,234
-5
2,111
Country
United Kingdom
Location
Pakistan
I’m guessing, Chinese are now limited in how and where they can assist help Russia as an alternative supply parts to Moscow. Because West’s wide range bans with sanctions against any states or companies doing business with Moscow face total ban and expulsion from world trade organisation. Caught everyone by surprise how tough west responses have been
 
U

UKBengali

ELITE MEMBER
May 29, 2011
18,273
7
22,608
Country
Bangladesh
Location
United Kingdom
Well it is not really China doing this but Boeing and Airbus.

Anyway it will just accelerate and deepen the relationship between China and Russia into gaining self-suffiency in this sector.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 5, Members: 2, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

Nan Yang
Western sanctions have stranded hundreds of airliners worth an estimated $12 billion🤣😂
Replies
13
Views
476
gambit
gambit
Hamartia Antidote
As Russia’s isolation grows, China hints at limits of friendship
3 4 5 6 7 8
Replies
107
Views
3K
CAPRICORN-88
CAPRICORN-88
F-22Raptor
Biden Enlists Asian Partners for Unprecedented Russia Sanctions Plans
2
Replies
15
Views
533
onebyone
onebyone
beijingwalker
U.S. warns Chinese firms against helping Russia against potential Ukraine sanctions
2
Replies
15
Views
746
rambro
rambro
Hamartia Antidote
China's Russian Coal Purchases Stall as Buyers Struggle to Secure Financing
Replies
12
Views
361
hualushui
H

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom