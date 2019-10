Hi there generation X.

Learn to counter it. We can keep closing threads but it serves no purpose...However countering it shows we know right from wrong.



Plus it adds another thread to the world of false pretense ...Each of such a thread shows we know our history and politics. We also know what the UN resolution is. And we will keep reiterating it no matter what comes.





Indian constitutional ammendments ignoring UN resolution of internationally disputed territory came before Indian ammendment and definitely is above Indian constitution.



I mean it is not like tomorrow we can amend our constitution to include whole of Punjab as under Pakistan and it would be alright, right?

Click to expand...