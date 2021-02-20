Russia, Saudi Arabia Sign Agreement to set up of Kalashnikov Rifles Factory





February 20, 2021Russia has signed an agreement with Saudi Arabia to implement the first stage of joint production of Kalashnikov assault rifles.Russia’s Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov said during an interview with Kommersant newspaper today.Riyadh will set up a plant to undertake licensed production of AK-103 assault rifles, as per older reports.The minister is at Abu Dhabi in the U.A.E. to take part in the IDEX-2021 exhibition scheduled to take place from February 21-25.During the previous edition of IDEX, Rostec CEO Sergey Chemezov had stated,General Director of Rosoboronexport, Alexander Mikheev, revealed two years ago that several countries in Africa, Middle East and Southeast Asia were seeking to manufacture AK rifles with Russia.