Russia rules out military alliance with China, at least for now

4 of the 5 permanent members of UNSC are already in a military alliance. Russia is in CSTO. The US, the UK, France are in NATO. Only China is not in a military alliance. China can potentially join CSTO or join NATO, but has so far chose to be neutral.
