Russia revealed evidences of US-funded biological warfare programs in Ukraine.

Russia reveals evidence of U.S.-funded bio-program in Ukraine
CGTN
Graphic shows part of U.S.-funded overseas bio-labs. /CGTN
Russian defense ministry spokesperson said on Sunday that evidence of a U.S.-financed military biological program developed in Ukraine has been revealed during Russia's special operation on Ukraine.
The spokesperson Igor Konashenkov said, "In the course of the special military operation, evidence of the Kyiv regime's hasty measures to conceal any traces of the military biological program, financed by the U.S. Department of Defense in Ukraine, has been revealed."
Konashenkov pointed out that the employees of Ukrainian bio laboratories had provided information that especially hazardous pathogens: plague, anthrax, cholera, tularemia and other lethal diseases infecting agents had been urgently destroyed following the beginning of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine on February 24.
The defense ministry further informed that the results of the analysis of the documents will be shared in the near future.
"We will share the results of the analysis of the documents we have received in the near future. Some of them, in particular the Ukrainian health ministry's instruction to destroy pathogens and certificates of completion from the Kharkov and Poltava bio laboratories we are publishing right now," Konashenkov added.
A screenshot of The Rio Times' online page.
U.S. embassy deletes files on Ukrainian bio-labs
According to a report of The Rio Times and a Twitter message posted by the Brazilian new agency's investigative journalist Dilyana Gaytandzhieva, the American Embassy in Ukraine on February 26 removed all documents about Pentagon-financed bio-labs in Ukraine from its website. But they forgot to remove a document showing that the Pentagon is funding two new biolabs in Kyiv and Odesa.
One of the old labs financed by the U.S. in Ukraine is located in Kharkiv, the country's second-largest city. In January 2016, at least 20 Ukrainian soldiers died there from a flu-like virus in two days while another 200 soldiers were hospitalized. However, the Ukrainian government did not provide details on the soldiers who died.
A screenshot of The Rio Times' investigative journalist Dilyana Gaytandzhieva's Tweet.
U.S.-funded overseas bio-labs concerns
The U.S. has set up over 200 bio-labs in 25 countries and regions across the Middle East, Africa, Southeast Asia and the former Soviet Union, with 16 in Ukraine alone.
Some of the places where the labs are based have seen large-scale outbreaks of measles and other dangerous infectious diseases, triggering international concerns about the safety of U.S. overseas laboratories.
