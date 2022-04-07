Russia removed from UN Human rights council.

Russia had threatened countries that a yes vote or abstention will be viewed as an 'unfriendly gesture' with consequences for bilateral ties.

The U.S.-led push won 93 votes in favour to suspend Russia, while 24 countries voted no and 58 countries abstained. A two-thirds majority of voting members - excluding abstentions - was needed to suspend Russia from the 47-member council

Of particular interest to users of this forum.



Pakistan; abstained

India; abstained

Iran; against

USA; for

UK; for

China; against

Sri-Lanka; abstained

Nepal; abstained

Bangladesh; abstained

Iran; against

Turkey; for

Singapore; abstained

Indonesia; abstained

Saudi; abstained

UAE; abstained

Egypt; abstained

Morocco; didn't vote

Iraq; abstained

The United Nations dramatically suspended Russia from its Human Rights Council on Thursday following widespread allegations that Putin's invading forces have committed mass atrocities against civilians in Ukraine.More than 90 countries voted to kick Moscow off the council after an American-led drive, while 24, including the despotic regimes of China, Syria, Belarus and Zimbabwe – all Russia’s closest allies – voted against the measure. Nearly 60 countries including India, which continues to buy weapons from Russia, abstained.A two-thirds majority of voting members - excluding abstentions - was needed to suspend Russia from the 47-member council.Suspensions from the council are rare. Libya was suspended in 2011 because of violence against protesters by forces loyal to then-leader Muammar Gaddafi.The vote followed allegations that Russian troops systematically executed civilians in Bucha, a town north-west of Ukraine's capital of Kyiv, and amid other reports of human rights abuses since President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion on February 24.Russia voiced regret at its suspension from the council but vowed to defend its interests.'We're sorry about that,' Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with Britain's Sky News. 'And we'll continue to defend our interests using every possible legal means.'The country denies attacking civilians in Ukraine. U.N. Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia said on Tuesday that while Bucha was under Russian control 'not a single civilian suffered from any kind of violence' - despite swathes of evidence on the contrary.Screens show results from voting by the United Nations General Assembly as member countries pass a resolution to suspend Russia from Human Rights Council caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine at United Nations headquarters in New York, April 7 2022The results of the votes to expel Russia from the U.N. Human Rights CouncilUkraine's U.N. ambassador Sergiy Kyslytsya introduced the U.S.-initiated resolution before the 193 members of the General Assembly vote.He urged members of the UN to suspend Russia, saying it has committed 'horrific human rights violations and abuses that would be equated to war crimes and crimes against humanity.''Russia's actions are beyond the pale,' he said. 'Russia is not only committing human rights violations, it is shaking the underpinnings of international peace and security.'China was one of the 24 countries to vote 'no', with China's ambassador to the United Nations Zhang Jun saying: 'We oppose double standards and oppose exerting pressure on other countries in the name of human rights.'Earlier, the G7 and Ukraine urged the council to vote to remove Russia.Ukrainian officials are currently gathering evidence from Bucha and other cities, amid signs Moscow's troops killed people indiscriminately before retreating.Ukrainian authorities said the bodies of least 410 civilians were found in towns around Kyiv, victims of what President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said was a Russian campaign of murder, rape, dismemberment and torture.Some victims had apparently been shot at close range and some were found with their hands bound.Zelensky has also previously called for Russia to be expelled from the UN Security Council 'so it cannot block decisions about its own aggression, its own war.'The G7 foreign ministers, who have been meeting on the sidelines of a NATO gathering in Brussels this week, said those responsible for 'heinous acts and atrocities, including any attacks targeting civilians and destruction of civilian infrastructure' would be held accountable and prosecuted.'We welcome and support the ongoing work to investigate and gather evidence of these and other potential war crimes and crimes against humanity,' they said.The ministers also called for Russia to suspend its offensive in Ukraine immediately and warned against the use of chemical, biological or nuclear weapons.'We underline our unwavering support for Ukraine within its internationally recognised borders and express our readiness to assist further, including with military equipment and financial means,' they said.Ahead of the vote, Russia's deputy ambassador Gennady Kuzmin urged members to vote 'no,' with the Kremlin saying an abstention or not voting would be considered an unfriendly act and would affect bilateral relations.'What we're seeing today is an attempt by the United States to maintain its dominant position and total control,' he said. 'We reject the untruthful allegations against us, based on staged events and widely circulated fakes.'Kyslytsya responsed to Russia's complaints about the proceeding saying: 'We have heard, many times, the same perverted logic of the aggressor trying to present itself as the victim.'And his message to those who would abstain: He quoted the late Holocaust survivor and Nobel Peace Prize winner Elie Wiesel: 'Indifference is always the friend of the enemy, for it benefits the aggressor - never his victim, whose pain is magnified when he or she feels forgotten.'The deaths have sparked global revulsion and calls for tougher sanctions on Russia, which has vehemently denied its troops were responsible.'We believe that the members of the Russian forces committed war crimes in Ukraine, and we believe that Russia needs to be held accountable,' Thomas-Greenfield said Monday. 'Russia's participation on the Human Rights Council is a farce.'General Assembly spokeswoman Paulina Kubiak said the assembly's emergency special session on Ukraine would resume Thursday morning, when the resolution 'to suspend the rights of membership in the Human Rights Council of the Russian Federation' will be put to a vote.More than 11 million people have been displaced since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24.Scenes of carnage that Ukrainian officials have accused retreating Russian troops of leaving behind in towns including Bucha have sparked outrage and led to a wave of fresh sanctions against Moscow.Journalists over the weekend found corpses in civilian clothes, some with their hands bound, in the town of Bucha outside Ukraine's capital after Kyiv's forces retook it from Russia's army.The Kremlin has denied Russian forces killed civilians, and alleged that the images of dead bodies in Bucha were 'fakes.'