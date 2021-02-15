Russia: Remains of soldiers fallen during Napoleonic war given ceremonial burial near Smolensk

The remains of French and Russian soldiers who fell in battle during the Napoleonic war were given a ceremonial burial at the Catherine Cemetery, in the Russian city of Vyazma, on Saturday. According to media reports, the bodies were unearthed in the Smolensk region during an archaeological expedition organised by the Foundation for the Development of Russian-French Historical Initiatives in 2019. "Given the political situation that has developed around Russia and France, this event has an important historical and diplomatic significance, and most importantly, this is a positive event. This is really important. Thus, people will see that both Russian and French soldiers are honoured in this country," said the foundation's head Pierre Malinowski. The ceremony ended with a gun salute marking a moment of unity between two countries. Descendants of Russian and French military leaders, as well as dozens of re-enactors, also attended the burial. SOT, Pierre Malinowski, the head of the Foundation for the Development of Russian-French Historic Initiatives (French): "Russian - French friendship is a true symbol of such an event for me. What is the burial of soldiers who were enemies 208 years ago, and now will rest in peace together, if not respect for history and Russian - French friendship? However, there is one more important circumstance. Given the political situation that has developed around Russia and France, this event has an important historical and diplomatic significance, and most importantly, this is a positive event. This is really important. Thus, people will see that both Russian and French soldiers are honoured in this country."