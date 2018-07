Call me an idiot, But these guys promised in NPT that the're going to eliminate their nuclear arsenals.



"the NPT non-nuclear-weapon states agree never to acquire nuclear weapons and the NPT nuclear-weapon states in exchange agree to share the benefits of peaceful nuclear technology and to pursue nuclear disarmament aimed at the ultimate elimination of their nuclear arsenals"



All i can see is the first part being done in the past years, while the word "elimination" being replaced with "upgrade" in the second part.

