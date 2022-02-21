What's new

Russia ready to show what true de-communization means for Ukraine - Putin

obj 705A
Russia ready to show what true de-communization means for Ukraine - Putin


MOSCOW, February 21. /TASS/. If Ukraine created by the Bolsheviks wants genuine de-communization, this will suit Russia, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday.

"Now grateful descendants have demolished monuments to Lenin in Ukraine. This is what they call de-communization. Do you want de-communization? Well, this quite suits us. But you must not stop halfway. We are ready to show you what genuine de-communization means for Ukraine," Putin said in his address to the nation over the situation in Ukraine’s southeast.

The modern Ukraine was entirely created by Communist Russia, Russian President said. "The modern Ukraine was entirely and completely created by Russia, or rather, the Bolshevik, Communist Russia," the head of state said.

"This process started almost immediately after the 1917 Revolution; Lenin and his associates did it in a way, very brutal towards Russia itself - by separating, alienating parts of Russia’s own historic territories," Putin added.



According to Putin, "nobody asked millions of people about anything.".

"Then, before and after the Great Patriotic War, Stalin acquired some territory that previously belonged to Poland, Romania and Hungary, and handed them over to Ukraine. […] In 1945, [Nikita] Khruschev took Crimea away from Russia for some reason and also granted it to Ukraine," Putin noted. "This was how the territory of the modern Ukraine was created.".

Vladimir Lenin is the author and the architect of Ukraine, it can be called after him, Putin said. "The Soviet Ukraine emerged as a result of the Bolshevik policy, and even nowadays it can with good reason be called Vladimir Ilyich Lenin Ukraine. He is its author and architect. This is fully confirmed by the archive documents, including Lenin’s directives regarding Donbass which was literally squeezed into Ukraine," Putin said.

tass.com/politics/1407587

Ukraine became too greedy, Russia had no issue with Ukraine joining EU as long as it pledged it would never ever join NATO yet Ukraine did the opposite and pledged that it would work towards joining NATO and now their arrogance may cause their country to sieze to exist or as Putin put's it "the true de-communization of Ukraine".
 
Nevsky

Nevsky

FULL MEMBER
Aug 9, 2015
410
12
1,493
Country
Russian Federation
Location
Bulgaria
I never believed that I will hear these words by a president sitting in the Kremlin. For the first time he is talking in such a direct way about the 1917 coup, the greatest catastrophe in the history of Russia. I dont know what will happen next, I just pray that when its over we will have the country we lost in 1917. And I dont talk about territories I talk about ideology.
 
A

Abdul Rehman Majeed

FULL MEMBER
Dec 25, 2019
408
-3
343
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
Nevsky said:
I never believed that I will hear these words by a president sitting in the Kremlin. For the first time he is talking in such a direct way about the 1917 coup, the greatest catastrophe in the history of Russia. I dont know what will happen next, I just pray that when its over we will have the country we lost in 1917. And I dont talk about territories I talk about ideology.
80% of the world is with Russia in this endeavor.

Contrast this with the support for NATO bombing of Yugoslavia in 1999.
 
Turingsage

Turingsage

FULL MEMBER
Sep 28, 2014
1,889
-23
2,978
Country
India
Location
United Kingdom
This is territorial expansion with military means disguised with fancy words and homilies.
It is the exact word for replay of Hitler's grasp of Sudetenland in order to "save" them.
 
S

SaadH

FULL MEMBER
Apr 22, 2021
833
0
942
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Nevsky said:
I never believed that I will hear these words by a president sitting in the Kremlin. For the first time he is talking in such a direct way about the 1917 coup, the greatest catastrophe in the history of Russia. I dont know what will happen next, I just pray that when its over we will have the country we lost in 1917. And I dont talk about territories I talk about ideology.
Putin is still beholden to the Bolshevik/Zionist ideology. They have you all by the balls and won't be letting go anytime soon.
 
A

Abdul Rehman Majeed

FULL MEMBER
Dec 25, 2019
408
-3
343
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
SaadH said:
Putin is still beholden to the Bolshevik/Zionist ideology. They have you all by the balls and won't be letting go anytime soon.
Read what Putin has said. He is using West's excuse of threat of expansion of communism to defeat their own argument.

West wanted no communism and Putin is going to deliver it both letter and spirit.

West should have been more careful what they wished for, But it is too late now as Putin is going to deliver their wish with both Principal and Interest.

KAL-EL said:
'peacekeepers'
I say "liberators" from Communism.

Final there will be no Communism in Ukraine and Europe. Thanks to Russia and Putin.
 
PakFactor

PakFactor

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 30, 2019
5,369
3
9,722
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Abdul Rehman Majeed said:
Read what Putin has said. He is using West's excuse of threat of expansion of communism to defeat their own argument.

West wanted no communism and Putin is going to deliver it both letter and spirit.

West should have been more careful what they wished for, But it is too late now as Putin is going to deliver their wish with both Principal and Interest.
I'm happy someone paid attention to what Putin was saying. Lol
 
aziqbal

aziqbal

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Aug 26, 2010
4,728
9
6,719
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Russia has just invaded a independent nation

the ones supporting Russia and China will be first to cry when they are next target
 

