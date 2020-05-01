What's new

Russia ready to continue providing aid to India in fighting pandemic

Russia ready to continue providing aid to India in fighting pandemic, top diplomat says
Russian foreign minister considers the collective effort to help overcoming the current crisis


MOSCOW, June 1. /TASS/. Moscow expresses solidarity with the people of India and is ready to continue assisting the republic in fighting the coronavirus infection, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a video conference of BRICS top diplomats on Tuesday.
"Once again, I would like to express solidarity with India and its people. We are ready to continue providing aid in the fight against the pandemic, enhance cooperation in this sphere because only the collective effort will help in overcoming the current crisis for the benefit of the people of all countries," he said.
At the end of March, India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare reported that a new coronavirus strain was detected in the country. The presence of two mutations at once that had previously been observed in other genetic viral variants worldwide has caused particular alarm. It was also reported that these mutations were being discovered in approximately 15-20% of samples and were not encountered in the British, South African and Brazilian strains.

 
