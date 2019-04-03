Russia reacts to US proposal to move nukes into Eastern Europe

Russia feels threatened by NATO plan to move nukes into Eastern Europe Moscow has hit out at a statement from NATO's top official highlighting the bloc's new plans to shuttle American nuclear warheads around eastern European...

Moscow has hit out at a statement from NATO’s top official highlighting the bloc’s new plans to shuttle American nuclear warheads around eastern European nations, sparking fears of a potential conflict between the West and Russia.On Friday, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg made an address at the German Atlantic Association, in which he said moving the atomic weaponry around the continent was necessary because of the alleged threat posed by Moscow. “Russia carries out aggressive actions, it interferes in other countries’ affairs,” he insisted. The military bloc chief also claimed that Moscow has “invested significantly in military capabilities, including new, advanced nuclear weapons.”Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko was taken aback by the remarks. He told RIA Novosti, some hours later, that the comments were a threat to existing peace accords. “If he really said that, it means that for NATO, the collective voice for which the secretary general speaks, the Founding Act of Russia-NATO relations no longer exists.” (RT)