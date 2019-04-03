What's new

Russia reacts to US proposal to move nukes into Eastern Europe

Titanium100

Titanium100

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 1, 2019
4,798
-7
4,404
Country
Denmark
Location
Denmark
Moscow has hit out at a statement from NATO’s top official highlighting the bloc’s new plans to shuttle American nuclear warheads around eastern European nations, sparking fears of a potential conflict between the West and Russia.

On Friday, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg made an address at the German Atlantic Association, in which he said moving the atomic weaponry around the continent was necessary because of the alleged threat posed by Moscow. “Russia carries out aggressive actions, it interferes in other countries’ affairs,” he insisted. The military bloc chief also claimed that Moscow has “invested significantly in military capabilities, including new, advanced nuclear weapons.”

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko was taken aback by the remarks. He told RIA Novosti, some hours later, that the comments were a threat to existing peace accords. “If he really said that, it means that for NATO, the collective voice for which the secretary general speaks, the Founding Act of Russia-NATO relations no longer exists.” (RT)
www.azerbaycan24.com

Russia feels threatened by NATO plan to move nukes into Eastern Europe

Moscow has hit out at a statement from NATO's top official highlighting the bloc's new plans to shuttle American nuclear warheads around eastern European...
www.azerbaycan24.com www.azerbaycan24.com
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Nan Yang
China – and Macron’s U-Turn
Replies
3
Views
604
Galactic Penguin SST
Galactic Penguin SST
nangyale
Turkey Breaks Out in Jarablus as Fear and Loathing Grip Europe
Replies
8
Views
1K
damm1t
damm1t
Solomon2
US Nukes Could Soon Return to Europe
Replies
1
Views
430
Galad
G
MuZammiL Dr. s[1]n
The Silent Soldier l DG ISI Lt. General Akhtar Abdur Rahman
Replies
3
Views
14K
PDF
PDF

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom