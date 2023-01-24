What's new

Russia ramps up January oil exports, India remains top buyer

Raj-Hindustani

Raj-Hindustani

SENIOR MEMBER
May 4, 2019
3,893
-36
2,696
Country
India
Location
India

Russia ramps up January oil exports, India remains top buyer​

Reuters

An oil tanker and bulk carrier sail near the crude oil terminal Kozmino in Nakhodka Bay

The oil products tanker Nord and a bulk carrier sail near the crude oil terminal Kozmino in Nakhodka Bay near the port city of Nakhodka, Russia, December 4, 2022. REUTERS/Tatiana Meel
  • Companies
MOSCOW, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Urals and KEBCO crude oil loadings from Russia's Baltic ports of Primorsk and Ust-Luga are set to rise by 50% this month from December as sellers try to meet strong demand in Asia and benefit from rising global energy prices, traders said and Reuters calculations showed.
Around 70% of January cargoes of Urals oil are heading to India, according to traders' data and Reuters calculations. India has been a top buyer of the Russian grade for several months now, filling the void left by EU buyers.
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Report an ad
In December India's oil imports jumped to a five-month record amid active buying of the Russian oil. China, which is seen as the second largest buyer of Urals in January, is also raising oil purchases in physical markets.
article-prompt-devices

Register for free to Reuters and know the full story​

Register now
Oil prices rose by around 1% on Monday to a seven-week high as the market expected economic recovery in top oil importer China this year.
Supplies of oil from Russia and Kazakhstan via Primorsk and Ust-Luga will reach 7.1 million tonnes in January for the highest level since 2019, loading plans show.

Latest Updates​

On top of that, the ports will load 300,000 tonnes of crude to catch up after delays meant that December's export plan was not completed, Reuters sources said.
Russia loaded 4.7 million tonnes of Urals and KEBCO from Baltic ports in December, traders said and Refinitiv data showed.
Last year Kazakhstan changed the name of the oil it exports via Russian sea ports, from Urals to Kazakhstan Export Blend Crude Oil (KEBCO), dissociating it from oil originating in Russia to avoid sanction risks and issues with financing.

www.reuters.com

Russia ramps up January oil exports, India remains top buyer

Urals and KEBCO crude oil loadings from Russia's Baltic ports of Primorsk and Ust-Luga are set to rise by 50% this month from December as sellers try to meet strong demand in Asia and benefit from rising global energy prices, traders said and Reuters calculations showed.
www.reuters.com www.reuters.com

Around 70% of January cargoes of Urals oil are heading to India, according to traders' data and Reuters calculations. India has been a top buyer of the Russian grade for several months now, filling the void left by EU buyers.
 
S

surmabhopali

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Jan 31, 2023
59
0
21
Country
India
Location
India
Raj-Hindustani said:

Russia ramps up January oil exports, India remains top buyer​

Reuters

An oil tanker and bulk carrier sail near the crude oil terminal Kozmino in Nakhodka Bay

The oil products tanker Nord and a bulk carrier sail near the crude oil terminal Kozmino in Nakhodka Bay near the port city of Nakhodka, Russia, December 4, 2022. REUTERS/Tatiana Meel
MOSCOW, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Urals and KEBCO crude oil loadings from Russia's Baltic ports of Primorsk and Ust-Luga are set to rise by 50% this month from December as sellers try to meet strong demand in Asia and benefit from rising global energy prices, traders said and Reuters calculations showed.
Around 70% of January cargoes of Urals oil are heading to India, according to traders' data and Reuters calculations. India has been a top buyer of the Russian grade for several months now, filling the void left by EU buyers.
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Report an ad
In December India's oil imports jumped to a five-month record amid active buying of the Russian oil. China, which is seen as the second largest buyer of Urals in January, is also raising oil purchases in physical markets.
article-prompt-devices

Register for free to Reuters and know the full story​

Register now
Oil prices rose by around 1% on Monday to a seven-week high as the market expected economic recovery in top oil importer China this year.
Supplies of oil from Russia and Kazakhstan via Primorsk and Ust-Luga will reach 7.1 million tonnes in January for the highest level since 2019, loading plans show.

Latest Updates​

On top of that, the ports will load 300,000 tonnes of crude to catch up after delays meant that December's export plan was not completed, Reuters sources said.
Russia loaded 4.7 million tonnes of Urals and KEBCO from Baltic ports in December, traders said and Refinitiv data showed.
Last year Kazakhstan changed the name of the oil it exports via Russian sea ports, from Urals to Kazakhstan Export Blend Crude Oil (KEBCO), dissociating it from oil originating in Russia to avoid sanction risks and issues with financing.

www.reuters.com

Russia ramps up January oil exports, India remains top buyer

Urals and KEBCO crude oil loadings from Russia's Baltic ports of Primorsk and Ust-Luga are set to rise by 50% this month from December as sellers try to meet strong demand in Asia and benefit from rising global energy prices, traders said and Reuters calculations showed.
www.reuters.com www.reuters.com

Around 70% of January cargoes of Urals oil are heading to India, according to traders' data and Reuters calculations. India has been a top buyer of the Russian grade for several months now, filling the void left by EU buyers.
Click to expand...
I think cash was the problem for Pakistan for not getting oil from russia .
 
pikkuboss

pikkuboss

FULL MEMBER
Jan 28, 2016
955
-12
1,097
Country
India
Location
India
Raj-Hindustani said:
Initially, Pakistan was seeking a similar agreement with Russia (as with India), but given that Pak is currently supplying arms to Ukraine, I doubt that Russia will make such an offer to Pakistan.
Click to expand...
Russia has too many customers now after Biden declared $60 price cap with no sanction. Russia will prefer old customers to new ones as they would get the same price from everyone. India is a huge buyer and can gobble up whatever is being shipped through ships from western ports. They need customers for its pipeline shipments, ships are all booked in advance by China and India.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

W
Russia's oil export ban may bolster India crude imports
Replies
0
Views
240
walterbibikow
W
W
Top supplier Russia ships record 1.17 million barrels/day of crude to India in December 2022
Replies
4
Views
316
Abu Shaleh Rumi
Abu Shaleh Rumi
W
India buying more Russian crude than ever as West slaps tougher rules on Russian oil exports
2
Replies
16
Views
929
pikkuboss
pikkuboss
INDIAPOSITIVE
India offers Russian oil a back door into Britain
Replies
1
Views
457
SoulSpokesman
S
beijingwalker
India hopeful of rupee trade with Russia after imports surge
Replies
3
Views
227
datafreak
D

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom