Russia ramps up January oil exports, India remains top buyer​

Raj-Hindustani said: Initially, Pakistan was seeking a similar agreement with Russia (as with India), but given that Pak is currently supplying arms to Ukraine, I doubt that Russia will make such an offer to Pakistan. Click to expand...

Russia has too many customers now after Biden declared $60 price cap with no sanction. Russia will prefer old customers to new ones as they would get the same price from everyone. India is a huge buyer and can gobble up whatever is being shipped through ships from western ports. They need customers for its pipeline shipments, ships are all booked in advance by China and India.