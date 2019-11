Rosoboronexport and Irkut Corporation are making a final bid to sell Su-35S and Su-30SME heavy multi-role fighter aircraft to the Bangladesh Air Force (BAF) in an effort to secure a comprehensive aircraft, spares, munitions, infrastructure development and training deal.BAF Chief of Staff Air Chief Marshal (ACM) Mashiuzzaman Serniabat is currently visiting Russia for 6 days from 26 August. He will visit the International Aviation and Space Show (MAKS) 2019 and meet with senior Russian defence officials and aircraft manufacturing facilities in a visit that will likely help shape the future source for the BAF.ACM Serniabat will hold talks with the head of the Department of Federal Service for Military Technical Cooperation (FSMTC) of Russia to discuss how the two nations can increase defence trade and training scopes for Bangladesh Air Force.BAF is keen on procuring European and American made aircraft with exception of Mi-171 helicopters.BAF will shortly sign agreements with the United Kingdom for Eurofighter Typhoon EF2000 fighter aircraft. The acquisition will complete the requirement for “heavy multi-role combat aircraft” leaving the maritime strike fighters and single engine fighter aircraft still to be decided.The single engine fighter aircraft segment is covered by F-16, Jas-39 and J-10 with Russia automatically out of the bid having no single engine fighters to offer even though they offered MiG-35 to become the “backbone fighter” of the BAF. However the maritime strike fighter aircraft will see less competition with only Americans and Russians in the race having proposed F/A-18 C/D and Su-30SME fighters.Russia also has the opportunity to sell another squadron of advance jet trainers to the BAF provided they can manage to sell at least once squadron if fighter aircraft.BAF currently operates only 13 Yak-130 advanced jet trainers having lost three to accidents. Half a squadron of MiG-29B/SE air superiority fighters is also operational in its inventory.Operating a complete NATO standard combat aircraft inventory including AEW&CS aircraft will ensure a fully coherent mission capability and ease the burden of logistics, training and operational ability. This is the main reason the BAF is unlikely to sign any deal with Russia for further combat aircraft.