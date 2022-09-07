What's new

Russia plans to supply gas to China via Mongolia

Russia plans to supply gas to China via Mongolia
AKIPRESS.COM - Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister of Mongolia Oyun-Erdene Luvsannamsrain discussed the current state of bilateral relations in trade, the economy, humanitarian and other spheres on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok.

"Economic ties are developing, and trade is growing. We have major projects, which we are interested in developing, such as the Ulaanbaatar Railway, as well as enterprises extracting mineral resources and metals. Now we are talking about the possible implementation of a major infrastructure project: the supply of Russian gas to China via Mongolia," President Putin said.

"Just an hour ago, the Rosneft CEO reported to me that agreements were reached during his working trip to Mongolia on expanding cooperation in this area. As far as I know, you have coordinated all issues related to the supply of oil and oil products," Putin said.

"We are satisfied with the level and nature of relations that have developed between Russia and Mongolia. A meeting with the President of Mongolia is planned to be held very soon in Uzbekistan, where we expect to also hold a trilateral summit with the President of China," Putin stated.

Russia plans to supply gas to China via Mongolia

akipress.com

