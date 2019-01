Russia plane makes emergency landing after passenger tries to storm cockpit in ‘attempted hijacking’



22 Jan 2019 |



Man tries to break into cockpit during flight and demands aircraft change course

22 Jan 2019 | https://www.independent.co.uk/news/...ghanistan-airport-police-update-a8740471.html Man tries to break into cockpit during flight and demands aircraft change course

Russian investigators said the passenger tried to break into the cockpit during the flight and demanded the plane change course.



The 737 jet landed in Khanty-Mansiysk – 150 miles to the west of the departure city, but still in Russia – a short time later.