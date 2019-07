Russia-Pakistan relations and its impact on India

Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov visited Pakistan in 2012 after a gap of six years, followed by the visit of Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu in 2014, which was an important point in the relationship. Subsequently, Russia decided to lift its embargo on Pakistan and agreed to supply four Mi-35 helicopters besides building of a $1.7 billion gas pipeline from Karachi to Lahore.



The improvement in Russia-Pakistan relations

Moscow has over the years built its contacts with the Taliban, unlike India, a change from its earlier position of supporting the Northern Alliance against the Taliban.



The Russia-Pakistan Joint Working Group on Counter-terrorism and other Challenges to International Security that had since its establishment in 2002 only held four rounds of meetings till 2009, was revived in 2014. Since then, it has met in 2016 and 2018, with another meeting is expected this year.



The India angle

While there has been an uptick in arms supply, making Russia the third largest supplier to Pakistan — the largest beneficiary of a decline in US sales to Pakistan has been China.



Conclusion

Russia is aware of the growing asymmetry of its ties with China and the weakness of its position in the rapidly growing Asia-Pacific. In this situation, if India senses any formation of Russia-China-Pakistan axis, it would be deeply detrimental to Moscow’s interests.